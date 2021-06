"How many people do you think take care of our campus?" A chorus of young voices shout guesses from the Sayre School's playground in Lexington, Ky. The independent, pre-K-12 school has 10 buildings and about 500 students, so those guesses, albeit high, are understandable. The truth: The school has a maintenance staff of five. And now, the unsung heroes who make up that staff are the subject of a podcast that's won the middle school top prize in NPR's Student Podcast Challenge.