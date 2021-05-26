Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

More on: Vehicle motor needs no rare earths

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman automotive part maker Mahle is developing an electric motor that does not require permanent magnets, and so does not need rare earth elements. Like a permanent magnet synchronous motor, favoured by many electric vehicle makers, Mahle’s motor is a synchronous machine, but instead of rare earth permanent magnets in the rotor it has electromagnets.

www.electronicsweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synchronous Motor#Rare Earths#Electric Motor#Earth#Motor Vehicles#Automotive#Electric Field#German#Pcb#Formula#Pmsm#Electronics Weekly#Rare Earth Elements#Permanent Magnets#Mechanical Strength#Battery#Electromagnets#Induction Motors#Rotor Inductance#Khz Frequencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
ElectronicsLas Vegas Herald

Rare Earth Elements Market (2021-2025) | Common Applications of Rare Earth Metals to Drive Global Market at an Accelerated Pace

Fairfield Market Research's latest report states that the global rare earth elements (REE) market is witnessing a boom as its end users stand on the cusp of revolutionary upheaval. Commonly understood as neodymium, cerium, praseodymium, lanthanum, yttrium, and dysprosium, the rare earth elements or metals are indispensable to the automotive and the consumer electronics industries. Used in the production of hybrid and electric cars, computers, superconductors, and batteries, these elements have a huge scope as the world inches closer to living a digitized reality.
Economyfoxwilmington.com

General Motors building Lunar Terrain Vehicle for return to the Moon

General Motors is going back to the Moon. General Motors is working with Lockheed Martin to develop a new Lunar Terrain Vehicle. (GM) The automaker, who helped Boeing develop the Lunar Rover Vehicle (LRV) used by the Apollo program astronauts is collaborating the Lockheed Martin to build a Lunar Terrain Vehicle as part of NASA’s Artemis Program, which aims to return humans to the Moon this decade and establish a permanent presence on its surface.
CarsDearborn Press & Guide

Ford Motor Co. issues safety recall on Transit Connect vehicles

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2013-21 Ford Transit Connect vehicles with 2.5-liter engine and 6F35 transmission. In affected vehicles, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach. A damaged or missing bushing could prevent the shifter from moving the transmission to the intended gear position. This could allow the driver to move the gear shift lever to park, turn the vehicle off, and exit the vehicle with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime indicating the vehicle is not secured in park.
Detroit, MIraleighnews.net

Ford Motor announces $30 billion fund to develop electric vehicles

DETROIT, Michigan: Senior officials at Ford Motor announced they will invest significant funding in the development of electric vehicles (EV). At the Ford May 25 investor day, officials said they would direct $30 billion to develop electric cars, trucks and batteries by 2025. The US multinational automaker confirmed it will...
Books & LiteratureEngadget

Hitting the Books: Future humans may mine rare earth metals from today's landfills

Traditionally, gold hasn't been good for a whole lot beyond being pretty — it was too soft to hold an edge and too heavy to use in construction — but these days it often serves as a vital electronics component which, along with a select number of other rare earth metals, enables the modern world to operate. But before we can use these elements to fabricate the electronic gadgets, do-dads and contrivances that we rely on, they have to be pull from deep within the planet, and therein lies the problem.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is one of 34 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lynas Rare Earths to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
PhysicsAPS physics

Influence of crystalline defects on magnetic nanodomains in a rare-earth-free magnetocrystalline anisotropic alloy

A complex interplay between magnetic domain structure and crystalline imperfections, here twins, is revealed in a rare-earth-free MnAl bulk magnet. The magnetic domains are observed to be in the nanometer range for a large part of the magnetic structure and to scale with the number density of twins formed during thermal processing. We explain this phenomenon by a reduction in domain-wall energy at the twinned regions as proven by ab initio calculations. In addition, our atomic-scale analysis reveals that the twin boundaries contain excess Mn atoms that reduce the local magnetization, serving as an obstacle for domain wall motion. These insights can help guide the strategic design of magnetic materials by controlling the initial phase distribution to tailor the twin density and hence, the distribution of domains.
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

7 Renewable Energy Stocks Suffering From the Rare Earth Mineral Shortage

Earlier in May, Elon Musk shocked the cryptocurrency world. Previously, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had been a leader in adoption of cryptocurrencies. Tesla bought Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and put it on the company’s balance sheet. Additionally, Tesla accepted Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles. With a series of tweets, however, Musk reversed his stance, due to environmental concerns. This event highlighted a broader point: renewable energy stocks have their own environmental issues to deal with.
Industryindmin.com

REIA WEBINAR: Magnet demand in focus for rare earths industry

Magnet demand will continue to drive the global rare earth market over the next decade, attendees at a Rare Earth Industry Association (REIA) webinar on the future of the sector heard on Thursday June 3. The magnet sector accounted for only 23% of rare earth production by volume in 2020...
Economythewestonforum.com

General Motors announces its next electric vehicle: the New Moon Rover

General Motors (GM) continues to expand its EV fleet and has decided simply that land is not enough. In cooperation with Lockheed Martin, Develop GM plans A NASA electric lunar probe powered by Artemis astronauts to explore the moon. GM is no stranger to that Vehicle technology development For the...
Technologyelectronicproducts.com

SiC MOSFET modules target electric vehicle charging

ON Semiconductor has announced two 1200-V silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET 2-pack modules for the electric vehicle (EV) market, ahead of APEC 2021. The SiC MOSFET modules, based on planar technology, can drive a voltage range of 18-20 V. The devices are simple to drive with negative gate voltages, said the company.
ChemistryNature.com

Strain-tunable triple point Fermions in diamagnetic rare-earth half-Heusler alloys

Topologically non-trivial electronic structure is a feature of many rare-earth half-Heusler alloys, which host atoms with high spin-orbit coupling bringing in the non-triviality. In this article, using the first-principles simulations, rare-earth half-Heusler YPdBi, ScPdBi, LaPdBi, LuPdBi, YPtBi and LuPtBi alloys are studied under strain to reveal multiple band inversions associated with topological phase transitions. From our simulations we find that, as a result of first band-inversion, the Brillouin zone of the diamagnetic half-Heusler alloys hosts eight triple points whereas, the second band inversion causes the emergence of sixteen more triple points. These band-inversions are observed to be independent of the spin-orbit coupling and are the reason behind increasing occupation of bismuth 7s orbitals as volume of the unit cell increases. The surface electronic transport in different triple point semi-metallic phases is found to evolve under strain, as the number of Fermi arcs change due to multiple band inversions. Once the second band inversion occurs, further application of tensile strain does not increase the number of triple points and Fermi arcs. However, increasing tensile strain (or decreasing compressive strain) pushes the triple point crossing to higher momenta, making them more effective as source of highly mobile electrons. These observations make a pathway to tune the bulk as well as surface transport through these semi-metals by application of tensile or compressive strain depending on the unstrained relative band-inversion strength of the material.
Economymilwaukeesun.com

Great Wall Motor vehicle sales up 6 percent

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Great Wall Motor, China's leading sport utility vehicle (SUV) and pickup manufacturer, saw auto vehicle sales grow by nearly 6.2 percent year on year in May. In a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the company said it sold a total of 86,965 motor vehicles...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Two-dimensional magnetic materials to improve devices that store and transport information

(Nanowerk News) An international research team, with the participation of the Institute of Molecular Science of the University of Valencia (ICMol), has discovered how to control spin waves using light in an insulating material formed by magnetic layers. It is a step towards a new generation of devices that store and transport information in a highly efficient way and with very low consumption.
CarsAzom.com

Study may Lead to Safer and More Energy-Efficient Lithium-ion Batteries

Batteries have evolved significantly ever since Volta initially stacked zinc and copper discs together 200 years ago. While this technology has evolved continuously from lead-acid to lithium-ion, several challenges still exist today — such as inhibiting the growth of dendrites and achieving a higher density. Experts are rushing to meet the increasing global demand for safe and energy-efficient batteries.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE Vehicle Make: Motorcycle Year:0000 Serial ID #: PC202041450000000 Model: BIKE Vehicle License #: NA State NA_ You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA 40-11-19 (a) (2), that the above-referenced vehicle is subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicle was towed from 1400 Steam Engine Way NE, Conyers, GA . Anyone with an ownership interest in this vehicle should contact the following business immediately: Business Name: BAMA BOYS TOWING Address: 1120 BRETT DR SW CONYERS, GA 30094 Telephone #: 770-922-9993 928-37987 6/2 9 2021.
IndustryAzom.com

What are the Applications of Tribology in Modern Industry?

Tribology is the science of friction, wear, and lubrication. The term was coined in 1966 by a British mechanical engineer, Peter Jost, who published a landmark report which revealed the enormous cost of friction, wear, and corrosion to the UK economy (1.1-1.4% of GDP). Since the Jost report, the field...
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Engineers apply physics-informed machine learning to solar cell production

Today, solar energy provides 2% of U.S. power. However, by 2050, renewables are predicted to be the most used energy source (surpassing petroleum and other liquids, natural gas, and coal) and solar will overtake wind as the leading source of renewable power. To reach that point, and to make solar power more affordable, solar technologies still require a number of breakthroughs. One is the ability to more efficiently transform photons of light from the Sun into useable energy.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Revealing polymerization kinetics with colloidal dipatch particles

Simon Stuij, Joep Rouwhorst, Hannah Jonas, Nicola Ruffino, Zhe Gong, Stefanno Sacanna, Peter Bolhuis, Peter Schall. Limited-valency colloidal particles can self-assemble into polymeric structures analogous to molecules. While their structural equilibrium properties have attracted wide attention, insight into their dynamics has proven challenging. Here, we investigate the polymerization dynamics of semiflexible polymers in two dimensions (2D) by direct observation of assembling divalent particles, bonded by critical Casimir forces. The reversible critical Casimir force creates living polymerization conditions with tunable chain dissociation, association and bending rigidity. We find that unlike dilute polymers that show exponential size distributions in excellent agreement with Flory theory, concentrated samples exhibit arrest of rotational and translational diffusion due to a continuous isotropic-to-nematic transition in 2D, slowing down the growth kinetics. These effects are circumvented by addition of higher-valency particles, cross-linking the polymers into networks. Our results connecting polymer flexibility, polymer interactions and the peculiar isotropic-nematic transition in 2D offer insight into polymerization processes of synthetic two-dimensional polymers, and biopolymers at membranes and interfaces.