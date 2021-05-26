Cancel
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve To Debut In Massachusetts, Harvest Health Opens 10th Pennsylvania Store, Cannabis Jacks Expands In Ontario

By Jelena Martinovic
Trulieve Enters Massachusetts With Store In Northampton

Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTC:TCNNF) is poised to debut its products in Massachusetts in a Northampton shop.

The move follows the company's recent $2.1 billion deal to merge with Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF)

Trulieve said Wednesday that it obtained the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission's approval to kick off both recreational and medical marijuana sales in the dispensary located at 216 North King Street, in the vicinity of I-91.

The new retail location will start serving customers on June 3.

Trulieve is simultaneously launching its new brands, with the product line available in the Northampton store.

"As the first adult-use market on the East Coast, Massachusetts is a leader in the cannabis industry, and we are excited to open our doors here," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, said.

Harvest Health & Recreation Launches 10th Store In Pennsylvania

Separately, vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF) has cut the ribbon on the tenth medical cannabis dispensary in Pennsylvania.

The new store is located at 2300 E Market St, in York.

The Phoenix-based company operates nine other stores in the Keystone State, including dispensaries in Camp Hill, Cranberry Township, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Scranton, Whitehall, and Reading.

Steve White, Harvest's CEO, said he was thrilled to be launching another shop in one of the company's core markets. "We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location."

Cannabis Jacks Launches 3 New Stores In Ontario, Plans To Open Over 30 More

Cannabis Jacks, Northern Ontario's cannabis retail store chain, confirmed the launching of three new stores located at:

  • 3020 Highway 69 North, Val Caron – The City of Greater Sudbury
  • 1881 Cassells Street, North Bay
  • 1869 Riverside Drive, Timmins

Michael Birch, founder and CEO of Cannabis Jacks, explained that the company is exploring opportunities within the cannabis space as it seeks to team up with Canadian licensed partners and investors who share the vision of normalizing the cannabis retail experience.

"We have created a fresh perspective to retail cannabis where the guest experience is paramount, allowing for access to quality cannabis and accessories," Birch said Wednesday.

Cannabis Jacks' licensee for the new locations agreed.

"We saw a real opportunity to partner with a great brand like Cannabis Jacks," said John Shelegey who added that they are poised to cut the ribbon on at least four new stores in 2021.

Photo by Ryan Lange on Unsplash

