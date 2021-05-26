SB 29 and More Than 40 Other Terrible Republican Bills Are Now Dead Because Democrats Blocked Them
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday night, to the immense benefit and relief of Texas families, Republicans’ cruel anti-child legislation Senate Bill 29 missed the midnight deadline to move forward in the legislature. This hateful bill is now dead, and it’s not the only one. With Texas’ 87th legislative session set to wrap up in just five days, Democrats are spending another week fighting hard against Republican legislation that will harm Texas communities.www.texasdemocrats.org