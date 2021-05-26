Cancel
Dallas, TX

SB 29 and More Than 40 Other Terrible Republican Bills Are Now Dead Because Democrats Blocked Them

Texas Politics Digest
Texas Politics Digest
 15 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday night, to the immense benefit and relief of Texas families, Republicans’ cruel anti-child legislation Senate Bill 29 missed the midnight deadline to move forward in the legislature. This hateful bill is now dead, and it’s not the only one. With Texas’ 87th legislative session set to wrap up in just five days, Democrats are spending another week fighting hard against Republican legislation that will harm Texas communities.

Get a handle on politics in Texas in 2020. Stay informed and up to date with key issues and news for upcoming elections in the Lone Star State.

