SB 29 and More Than 40 Other Terrible Republican Bills Are Now Dead Because Democrats Blocked Them

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, all Texas Democratic Members of Congress released a letter urging Congress to pass new legislation to protect voting rights, as Republican attacks across the country continue to jeopardize Americans’ constitutional right to vote. With Republicans in Texas’ state legislature set to pass one of the worst of these attacks in the next five days, the entire Texas Democratic Congressional Delegation is calling on fellow federal legislators to urgently pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The full letter is available here.