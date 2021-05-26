Cancel
MLS

Youth Development Highlights | U-17s and U-15s both pick up wins over NYCFC

By revolutionsoccer.net
New England Revolution
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Three of the four New England Revolution Academy teams took the field on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium in MLS NEXT spring season play, with the Under-17s and Under-15s both picking up wins over New York City FC, 2-0 and 2-1 respectively. The U-17s stretched their unbeaten streak to four matches while the U-15s are unbeaten in their last eight, including four consecutive victories. Additionally, the Under-19s defeated Black Rock Northwood, 5-1, in an exhibition match.

MLSNew England Revolution

Recap | Revs extend lead atop Eastern Conference with 3-2 win over NYCFC

HARRISON, N.J. – The New England Revolution (6-1-2; 20 pts.) extended their winning streak to four in a 3-2 defeat of New York City FC at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night in a game that saw three lead changes. Gustavo Bou, Jon Bell, and Tommy McNamara were the goal scorers for New England, finding the back of the net in the 29th, 79th, and 88th minutes, respectively. New York City pulled level twice, with Thiago equalizing in the 55th minute and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi equalizing in the 85th minute, before McNamara’s decisive goal late in the second half.
MLSBoston Herald

Matt Turner, Carles Gil have Revolution chasing fifth straight victory

The New England Revolution bookended an impressive pair of road victories around FIFA’s International June break that featured two overriding characteristics. The first was the fantastic cage presence of goalkeeper Matt Turner and second were the accurate service deliveries executed by playmaker Carles Gil on set pieces. The Revolution (6-1-2)...
MLSthebentmusket.com

New England Revolution: Resilience on display in win over NYCFC

The New England Revolution looked like they were down and out on Saturday against NYCFC, but they battled back and were able to get the three points. The 3-2 win at Red Bull Stadium showed just how far this Revolution team has come. They are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings after nine games and have won four straight games.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United falls to NYCFC in Red Bull Arena

Atlanta United played New York City FC to a 1-0 loss Wednesday night at *checks notes Red Bull Arena, home of the New York Red Bulls. The draw moves Atlanta’s record to 2-2-5 and keeps the Five Stripes in 9th place in the Eastern Conference. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored the sole...
MLSsportingkc.com

Perfect 10: Sporting KC U-19s conclude MLS NEXT regular season with huge win at Swope

The Sporting Kansas City Academy concluded the 2020-21 MLS NEXT regular season in style, delivering a series of strong performances on Saturday at Swope Soccer Village. The U-19s (3-4-2) extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a sensational 10-0 victory over Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, while the U-15s (8-2-1) continued their winning ways with an emphatic 5-1 result of their own against RGV.
HockeyUSA Hockey

U.S. Picks Up Win Over Czech Republic, 4-0

Team USA Outshot Czech, 51-0, set to Play South Korea Tuesday. Jack Wallace (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) scored twice to lead the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in preliminary round play here today at the 2021 Para Ice Hockey World Championship. Team USA put 51 shots on goal in the victory and did not allow a shot on goal in the contest.
MLSwgnradio.com

FC Cincinnati-Fire Preview

Jaap Stam and Raphael Wicky both demanded improvements from their sides ahead of FC Cincinnati’s away game against Chicago Fire. Both teams went down 2-0 last time out, losing to Colorado Rapids and Columbus Crew respectively. The two bottom sides in the Eastern Conference meet at Soldier Field on Wednesday,...
MLSaustinfc.com

Academy U-15s To Compete in MLS Next Cup Playoffs

It’s a historic week for Austin FC in more ways than one as the U-15 Austin Academy team will be participating in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs starting this week as they try to win the first trophy in Club history. The tournament begins on Friday in Frisco, Texas with...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew: End of an Era

Despite a lot of unsubstantiated hope going into this game, the Chicago Fire have once again lost on the road. This time, that loss was 2-0 against the Columbus Crew in the final match at Crew Stadium. Long after the years of Fire dominance in this matchup, the Crew show-off exactly how much the times have changed since then. Here’s what happened:
MLSnycfc.com

The Away End | Atlanta United With Kevin Egan

New York City FC are back in action with a midweek meeting against Atlanta United. For this edition of 'The Away End' presented by Berkeley College & Rennert International, we spoke to Kevin Egan, the TV PXP voice for Atlanta United, as well as a CNN International and SiriusXM FC host.
Premier Leaguecanpl.ca

Cavalry FC sign Victor Loturi and Daniel Kaiser to U-SPORTS Development Contracts ahead of 2021 season

Cavalry FC has signed a pair of local players, Victor Loturi and Daniel Kaiser — both from Calgary — to CPL-U SPORTS contracts for the 2021 Canadian Premier League season. Loturi was selected sixth overall by Cavalry in the 2021 CPL U-SPORTS Draft, and invited to preseason training to compete for a U-SPORTS Development Contract for the upcoming season. Kaiser was undrafted, but was also given an invitation, and also won himself a U-SPORTS Development Contract.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Three reasons why Atlanta United will win MLS Cup

In a league of parity like Major League Soccer, nearly every team has a legitimate shot to win MLS Cup thanks to the salary cap and playoff format. Atlanta United, despite some struggles this year, has a shot at making a playoff run. But first things first for Atlanta United,...
MLShottimeinoldtown.com

Chicago Fire vs. FC Cincinnati: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

Robert Berić was in the middle of a long goal scoring drought. The Chicago Fire had just been played off the field by the Crew in Columbus. The Fire arrived back at Soldier Field trying to sort out a lot of issues, but there was one big glimmer of hope—they were at home for a midweek game against FC Cincinnati.
MLScincinnatimagazine.com

FC Cincinnati and the Chicago Fire Battle in the Basement

T onight, FC Cincinnati and the Chicago Fire enter their game at Soldier Field coming off a pair of shutout defeats, par for the course for the two worst teams in Major League Soccer. The clubs are match made in goal-less heaven. Consider this: FCC has been shut out four times this year, while Chicago has been shut out five times over its past six matches. Yet the two teams went about their misery in wildly different manners over the weekend.
MLSrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NYCFC pull out 1-0 win over Atlanta United

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi's goal in the 69th minute was enough to lift New York City FC to a 1-0 win over Atlanta United on Wednesday night in Harrison, N.J. Tajouri-Shradi scored for the fourth consecutive match as NYCFC (4-3-2, 14 points) earned points for the sixth time in their past eight matches.
MLSwsn.com

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction, Picks & Odds

A couple of key absences will hurt Miami’s chances of success this week. Miami manager Phil Neville must continue to improve on his gameplan. Orlando have looked like an elite MLS team in the past few months. Play Fantasy Soccer Here!. Inter Miami vs Orlando City Odds. The odds for...
MLSatlutd.com

Atlanta United falls 1-0 at New York City FC

Atlanta United fell 1-0 to New York City FC Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena. Brad Guzan tied his season-high with six saves, however Atlanta saw its unbeaten streak end at five games. Guzan was called into action early in the match and came up with a crucial save. Tayvon...
MLSchatsports.com

Lineup Notes | Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Chicago Fire FC returns to Soldier Field tonight for the first time since May 29 as they prepare to host Eastern Conference counterparts FC Cincinnati. Head coach Raphael Wicky's side will be looking to right the ship coming out of Saturday's 2-0 defeat on the road at Columbus Crew SC with a quick turnaround into Wednesday's contest. FC Cincinnati enter the match at the bottom of the conference table with seven points through eight matches played so far in 2021.