Youth Development Highlights | U-17s and U-15s both pick up wins over NYCFC
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Three of the four New England Revolution Academy teams took the field on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium in MLS NEXT spring season play, with the Under-17s and Under-15s both picking up wins over New York City FC, 2-0 and 2-1 respectively. The U-17s stretched their unbeaten streak to four matches while the U-15s are unbeaten in their last eight, including four consecutive victories. Additionally, the Under-19s defeated Black Rock Northwood, 5-1, in an exhibition match.www.revolutionsoccer.net