Louisiana Governor Has Harsh Words for Accused State Troopers

By Associated Press
 16 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has denounced the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene as “regrettable,” criticizing the state troopers who repeatedly stunned, choked and punched the Black motorist. He also raised the specter that the officers who failed to intervene could also face discipline. The Democratic governor's response to reporters Tuesday at the state Capitol came nearly a week after The Associated Press began publishing previously unreleased body camera footage of the arrest. They also marked Edwards' most extensive comments yet to the controversy. The case is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

