The Return of Boston Calling

Nature is healing

The organizers of Boston Calling announced it headliners and the return of the wildly popular music festival in May of 2022. A limited number of “early bird” tickets have officially gone on sale for next year’s Memorial Day weekend shows, from May 27 to May 29.

Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine are slated to top the bill. The two globally iconic rock acts will join a lineup of over 60 performers! Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine were both set to headline the 2020 edition of Boston Calling before the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. The festival will take place Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston.

A limited number of early bird 3-Day General Admission tickets ($299.99), 3-Day VIP tickets ($799.99), and 3-Day Platinum tickets ($1,599.99) are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. A special limited 2-pack of early bird 3-Day GA tickets ($549.99) is also available. This early bird period will offer the lowest pricing for 3-Day tickets for Boston Calling 2022.