Plano City Council Approves Gaming Licence; Hears Proposal for Another
The Plano City Council on Monday voted six to two in favor of increasing the number of liquor licenses to accommodate a new video gambling business in a vacant storefront just west of Hale Street on Route 34 run by gaming company Big Win Gaming. During the committee of the whole portion of the meeting, the city council heard a proposal for another video gambling business on Route 34 just west of Ben Street where the now closed Betty's Place is located that would be called the Red Carpet Gaming Cafe. The proposal sparked discussion about how many gaming parlors should be allowed to operate in Plano.www.wspynews.com