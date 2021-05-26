Highlights from the Crypto & Digital Currency Virtual Investor Conference on May 20

VANCOUVER – USA News Group – After hyping it through teasing his company would accept it for EVs made by his company Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Elon Musk has now crashed the price of Bitcoin (BTC), in favor of promoting his new favourite Dogecoin (DOGE) to become the “Currency of Earth”, which he believes he can optimize to be more efficient. Musk’s crypto flip-flops have cause heightened volatility in the digital currency markets, leading investors to once again look at gaining exposure to them without actually banking on them individually in their crypto wallets. This latest round of fluctuations has them opening up to other opportunities such as the live-streaming/crypto mining operations of Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP) (OTC:HLLPF), Chinese blockchain miners Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON), and diversified crypto miners Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW), all while there are growing calls for online retail giant Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to accept Dogecoin in its marketplace.