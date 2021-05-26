Westport Island broadband project wins $225K grant
ConnectME Authority on Wednesday approved Westport Island’s $225,542 request to expand broadband. “Oh, fantastic,” town broadband and cable committee member Jeff Tarbox said when Wiscasset Newspaper gave him the news following ConnectME’s Zoom meeting; he could not attend, due to another Zoom meeting. “It’s going to provide an affordable option for people who aren’t served today,” Tarbox said of the project to expand high speed internet access to about 205 homes and businesses.www.wiscassetnewspaper.com