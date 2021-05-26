Cancel
Michigan State

Kalkaska Man Arrested By MSP For Cocaine, Meth

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 15 days ago
A Kalkaska man was arrested on May 20 by the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post for possession of narcotics.

35-year-old Justin Tyler Thornburg was stopped in a vehicle around midnight for having no insurance.

Michigan State Police say Thornburg had two warrants for his arrest and was on parole.

During his arrest police found narcotics in his vehicle as well as a loaded syringe.

Thornburg was arraigned in the 87B District Court in Kalkaska County for one count possession of methamphetamine and one count possession of cocaine under 25 grams.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash surety and is scheduled to appear in court again on June 9 at 1:30 p.m.

