Legislation making its way through the General Assembly caused Harnett County to rethink its proposed mandatory employee diversity, equity and inclusion training. House Bill 324 recently passed in the state House of Representatives and now is being reviewed in a senate committee, inching it one step closer to possibly becoming state law. The intent of the bill is that “students, teachers, administrators, and other school employees respect the dignity of others, acknowledge the right of others to express differing opinions, and foster and defend intellectual honesty, freedom of inquiry and instruction, and freedom of speech and association.”