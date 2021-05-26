Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland County, MI

AG Nessel Announces Vacated Wrongful Conviction

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUCf5_0aC4rvUi00

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that a wrongful conviction in Oakland County has been vacated.

Gilbert Lee Poole, Jr. was wrongful convicted of murder in 1989 and DNA evidence from the scene exonerates him after nearly 32 years in prison.

The conviction of Poole has been vacated after collaboration between the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit and the Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Innocence Project.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot set aside the conviction Wednesday morning during a hearing held via Zoom.

After the Department of Attorney General formed the CIU, Poole’s Cooley Innocence Project attorney Marla Mitchell-Cichon asked the unit to review Poole’s case. Following its own investigation, the CIU, led by Assistant Attorney General Robyn Frankel, moved to have Poole’s conviction vacated and requested dismissal of all charges.

“This case serves as an example of the important work being done by our Conviction Integrity Unit,” Nessel said. “When we established this team in 2019, we made a commitment to ensuring those convicted of state crimes are in fact guilty while also providing justice to those wrongfully imprisoned. I appreciate the tireless work the unit put in alongside the WMU-Cooley Innocence Project to reach this outcome for Mr. Poole.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrongful Conviction#Dna#Prison#Wrongful Dismissal#County Court#State Court#Ag Nessel#Ciu#Law School#Hearing#Mr Poole#State Crimes#Dna Evidence#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mason County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Mason County Prosecutor Looks Toward Change After Isaiah Gardenhire Case

People are questioning the low bond set for Isaiah Gardenhire in Mason County after he went on to be arrested for sex crimes and murder in Isabella County days later. The Mason County Prosecutor charged Gardenhire with second degree criminal sexual conduct, but Gardenhire got out of jail for just $750, and police say he went on to commit two rapes and a murder in Isabella County.
Oakland County, MIDetroit News

West Bloomfield couple charged with defrauding Paycheck Protection Program

Lansing — A West Bloomfield couple faces several charges after allegedly working together to submit multiple fraudulent loan applications to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. Adebowale Ajagbe, 46, and Tracy Hall, 38 were arraigned Friday morning in Oakland County's 46th District Court. They...
Oakland County, MITri-County Times

TOP LAW ENFORCEMENT: Proposed qualified immunity reforms will have chilling effect on police

Top law enforcement officials from five counties say congressional proposals to change qualified immunity protections for police are unnecessary because existing laws already hold them accountable for illegal acts and could ultimately lead to municipal bankruptcies.  In a press release, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said deputies and police officers...
Oakland County, MIabc12.com

Oakland County couple accused of defrauding Payroll Protection Program

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WJRT) - A couple from Oakland County is accused of defrauding the federal Payroll Protection Program to obtain thousands of dollars worth of forgivable loans. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced charges against 46-year-old Adebowale Ajagbe and 38-year-old Tracey Hall. Ajagbe is accused of obtaining over $96,000...
Detroit, MIMidland Daily News

Misconduct could overturn conviction in fire that killed 5

DETROIT (AP) — The murder conviction of a man who was accused of setting a fire that killed five children in suburban Detroit could be in jeopardy years later after a new prosecutor said Friday that she's “gravely concerned” about tactics used by her office. Juwan Deering's defense attorney wasn't...
Pontiac, MIThe Oakland Press

Pontiac woman charged with murdering child’s father gets new trial date

Trial has been rescheduled for a Pontiac woman charged with murdering her child’s father in 2019. Jury selection is set to start Sept. 14 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Solana Cervantes, 25, who allegedly shot Rolando Rosario, Jr., killing him, at her home on Cherry Hill Drive in Pontiac on Nov. 3, 2019. Rosario was 23.
Oakland County, MIDetroit News

Wayne, Oakland County courts eye resuming jury trials this summer

If all goes well, jury trials in circuit courts in Wayne and Oakland counties will resume this summer, officials said Wednesday. Chief Judge Timothy Kenny of Wayne County Circuit Court said July 19 is the target date for the court to start holding the trials again as new COVID-19 cases decline in Metro Detroit and across the state. In Oakland County, court administrator Kevin Oeffner said officials have no firm timetable but hope to resume jury trials as soon as next month.
Oakland County, MIDetroit News

Detroit area police leaders denounce efforts to ban qualified immunity

Pontiac — Law enforcement leaders from across southeast Michigan gathered Wednesday at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to speak out against proposals to do away with qualified immunity for police officers. “There is a huge misunderstanding in Congress and by the public,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, who hosted...
Pontiac, MIThe Oakland Press

Motorcycle club murder case scheduled for retrial

Barring further delays due to COVID-19 restrictions, a date is scheduled for the retrial of a Pontiac man charged in a fatal shooting at a motorcycle club in 2019. Jury selection is to begin July 9 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Gregory Kincade, 44, accused of slaying Mecca Shea Ramsey at the Night Riders Motorcycle Club in Pontiac. Ramsey suffered 12 bullet wounds and died at the scene. He was 41 years old.