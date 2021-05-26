3 Gold Stocks To Consider Before They Break Out

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.