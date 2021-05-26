Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Good stories and players abound as county cricket seizes rare spotlight

The Guardian
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForewarned about the cruelty of April, I was entirely unprepared for the viciousness of May. At times these past few weeks have felt like an elaborate skit, a running bait-and-switch in which we were repeatedly lured outdoors by the promise of sunshine and then hit by a hailstorm when we’d made it halfway around the corner. I’ve spent most of it waiting, for the clouds to go, for the rain to stop, for the summer to come, for lockdown to lift, for this sense of listlessness to shift. In the meantime the County Championship has been a welcome distraction, one consolation of a rather damp and miserable spring.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Chris Rushworth
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Dom Bess
Person
James Bracey
Person
Tim Murtagh
Person
Bob Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#County Cricket#Test Cricket#First Class Cricket#World Cricket#Indian Cricket#England#British#The Indian Premier League#Wales Cricket Board#Ecb#Durham#Rare#Spotlight#Championship Cricket#English Cricket#Sunshine#Listlessness#Analogue Cricket#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BBC
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Lancashire delight returning Roses crowd: county cricket – as it happened

Roundup: Lancashire build on Bailey's thrift to delight returning crowd. The swifts darted over the tram lines for the 221st Roses Championship match, and in the car park a man carefully folded his jacket over his arm and picked up his picnic bag. The crowds were back at Old Trafford for the first time in 617 days and, what’s more, the sun obliged, a distant heat haze rippling over the Manchester skyscrapers.
Beauty & Fashionindiaeveryday.com

County cricket dissected: Dawid Malan's 199s, teenage titans and hairstyles

With the return of Test cricket , there was something last week to cater for all tastes: international, county and amateur. The Scorer was at Arundel on .... County cricket dissected: Dawid Malan's 199s, teenage titans and hairstyles. This article is published at 08 June 2021 02:16 from India Cricket Headlines, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Sportsnewpaper24.com

‘Pitches want to supply good cricket’ – NEWPAPER24

After dominating the primary Check at Chennai in essentially the most batsman-friendly circumstances of the sequence, England had few solutions to India’s spin duo of R Ashwin and Axar Patel for the rest of the marketing campaign, because the pair completed with 59 wickets between them throughout the 4 Assessments.
Sportsarysports.tv

‘Good, bad times are part of cricket’ Asif confident for strong comeback

KARACHI/ABU DHABI: Pakistan and Islamabad United’s hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali believes that good and bad times are part of cricket but one should not lose hope. Speaking exclusively to ARY Sports, Ali expressed confidence in making a strong comeback by performing in upcoming PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi. “I know I was dropped from the national team due to my performance. But, I believe that good and bad days are part of cricket,” he stressed.
Sportseppingforestguardian.co.uk

A look at James Anderson’s record and where he stands among England greats

James Anderson will this week become England’s most capped player when he makes his 162nd Test appearance. Barring injury, Anderson will jump to the top of the list on Thursday when the second Test against New Zealand gets under way at Edgbaston. With the Lancastrian’s form more impressive than ever...
SportsBBC

Glamorgan Cricket: Labuschagne 'excited' for T20 chance

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Thursday 10 June Time:17:30 BST. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentaries from BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Bristol via BBC Sport website, plus match report. Australia star Marnus Labuschagne is "excited" to play 14 T20 matches for Glamorgan despite missing out on an international tour. Labuschagne...
SportsThe Guardian

Edgbaston provides chance for Root and England to change the mood

English cricket has not exactly seen eye to eye with the government this week but they join forces at Edgbaston for a pilot scheme in which 17,000 spectators will be in attendance for each day of the second Test between England and New Zealand that starts on Thursday. With this comes a pledge from Joe Root that his side will look to put on a show.
SportsThe Guardian

Yorkshire’s Patterson and Bess shock Sussex: county cricket – as it happened

Steven Patterson seized the final Sussex wicket with just 32 balls left, to complete a heady Headingley denouement. A youthful Sussex side seemed to have saved the game thanks to a patient 67 from the 20-year-old Ali Orr on debut and fifty from Aaron Thomason, but when Thomason wibbled the ball to slip shortly after tea, Sussex succumbed. They lost five for seven in 32 balls as Dan Ibrahim was caught at slip for a duck to give Dom Bess his second wicket in three balls, and then David Willey thundered in to capture Jack Carson, caught by a leaping, juggling Jordan Thompson at leg slip; Stuart Meaker, poking the ball to short leg; and Henry Crocombe, flapping.
Sportsshortpedia.com

Who is the first player to score a century in Test cricket?

A Test ton is a priceless entity, and its value was evident even when England and Australia played out the first Test in the game’s history more than 140 years ago. Charles Bannerman has a series of records to his name. The biggest out of them is the fact that he is the first player to score a Test ton. He brought up the momentous feat on March 15, 1877, when Australia played England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.