Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting once again the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 19:30 ET in Game 2 of this Eastern Semifinal between the first and fifth best teams of the conference in the regular season. Joel Embiid returned to the lineup for the 76ers, but they couldn’t avoid a shocking defeat by the Hawks, who managed to make the break in this series as well, just like they did in the quarterfinals against the Knicks. The Hawks now have a 1-0 lead and have stolen the home court advantage off the 76ers.