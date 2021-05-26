Cancel
First order parallel reaction in PFR

 15 days ago

A GUI for a typical first-order parallel chemical reaction in PFR (A----->B--->C) is simulated here. The GUI contains two sliders for changing the values of rate constants k1 and k2. GUI also contains options to enter the values for the initial concentration of species A and also the residence time of PFR. The concentration profile of species A, B, and C as a function of time spent in PFR can be visualized in the provided plot.

