Mt. Pleasant Police Investigate Shooting Incident

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 67-year-old male Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a report of a shooting incident on the west side of Mt. Pleasant around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving on scene, a 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 67-year-old male had attempted suicide and was then assisted by his 36-year-old son.

This is an open and ongoing investigation and the names of both males will not be released at this time. Mt. Pleasant police say this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.