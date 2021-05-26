Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, MI

Mt. Pleasant Police Investigate Shooting Incident

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGxGK_0aC4rM2d00

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 67-year-old male Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a report of a shooting incident on the west side of Mt. Pleasant around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving on scene, a 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 67-year-old male had attempted suicide and was then assisted by his 36-year-old son.

This is an open and ongoing investigation and the names of both males will not be released at this time. Mt. Pleasant police say this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Pleasant, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#At Scene Of Shooting#Assisted Suicide#West Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Evart, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Police Evacuating Evart Residents Due To Gas Leak

UPDATE (7:45 PM):. The Evart Area Fire Department says the gas leak has been contained by DTE Energy. Evacuations have been lifted at this time, but traffic continues to be diverted as DTE makes their repairs. Police are currently evacuating people within a four block radius in Evart due to...
Evart, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Evart Fire Department Responds to Gas Leak

The Evart Fire Department evacuated homes on Thursday evening. At around 5 p.m. the Evart Fire Department received a call that a construction crew hit a gas pipe. The crew was surveying the area to put in internet cables when they struck a two inch pipe. The leak was located...
Leelanau County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Electrocution

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an electrocution that occurred Sunday evening. Suttons Bay/Bingham County EMS responded to a report of a man down and unresponsive at the 400 block of North Lincoln Street. It was determined that the victim, a 63-year-old Traverse City man, had been working on an art/wood burning project when something went wrong and he was electrocuted.
Mount Pleasant, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Mount Pleasant driver falls asleep behind wheel, strikes tree

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A Mount Pleasant woman was transported to McLaren Hospital on Sunday after the driver of the vehicle she was in fell asleep at the wheel. Police say the incident happened around 2:42 p.m. on 30th Avenue in Millbrook Township. A 21-year-old Mount Pleasant man was driving when he fell asleep, drove off the road and struck a tree, police say.
Mount Pleasant, MIPosted by
MLive

Man gets more than 15 years in federal prison for killing cousin in 2018 drunken crash

BAY CITY, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is heading to federal prison for killing his cousin in a four-vehicle crash he caused while he was drunk and high. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington on Thursday, May 13, sentenced 34-year-old Brian M. Wemigwans to 190 months — or 15.8 years — in prison. Upon his release, Wemigwans is to be supervised for an additional five years.
Mount Pleasant, MIMorning Sun

Applications sought for Mt. Pleasant Youth Police Academy

Mt. Pleasant's 20th Youth Services Police Academy is scheduled for July 12 – 29, 2021, (Monday – Thursday) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. This free program offers youth, going into grades 6-8 who have an interest in law enforcement, an up-close view of the skills and necessary training needed for law enforcement officials.