Visibility of hate in full focus

By Special to The Advocate-Messenger
Advocate Messenger
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWe recently discovered a phenomenon that’s even more bizarre than UFOs. That is, many respondents in a new survey couldn’t name a prominent Asian American person. In fact, 42 percent of those polled replied “don’t know.” But two celebrities were named the most: Jackie Chan (with 11 percent of the responses) and Bruce Lee at 9 percent.

amnews.com
