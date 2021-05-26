Insurance: The real problem for Tallahassee to prioritize | Editorial

The courts have made it clear in two major cases that they do not want to wade into perhaps Iowa’s most contested issue: water quality. In 2016, the Iowa Supreme Court and Federal District Court Judge Leonard Strand each ruled that drainage districts in Buena Vista, Calhoun and Sac counties lacked standing to remediate agricultural pollution claims made by Des Moines Water Works over the Raccoon River, rife with nitrate. Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a case brought by the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and Food and Water Watch. On a 4-3 vote, the court ruled that the groups lacked standing to claim a “concrete injury” from Raccoon River pollution, and that the answer lies with the Legislature. In Iowa, at least, the courts are a dead end to clean up our toxic rivers and save the Gulf of Mexico from suffocation by nitrate.