DIA wraps Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with special events

There will be blood, folks. Detroit native and “Godfather of Shock Rock” Alice Cooper will hit the road this fall, and he ain't going it alone. The recent 73-year-old Metro Times' cover ghoul is teaming up with ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley for a 26-date tour throughout the U.S. The tour, which kicks off in Atlantic City on Sept. 17, will conclude in late October in Atlanta, but not before paying a visit to the namesake of his chart-topping 28th record, Detroit Stories.