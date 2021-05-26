ABC News Head Honcho Steps In After The Views’ Megan McCain and Joy Behar Spats Get Too Heated
In the realm of daytime chat shows - or virtually any other kind of television format, really -The View is arguably one of the most contentious shows on TV. The hosts might not be an octagon or wearing gloves, but episodes can get every bit as rivalrous and chaotic as a UFC feud, with the stalwart Joy Behar and resident conservative Meghan McCain regularly getting into heightened tiffs over one political issue or another. Such awkwardness usually creates decent buzz for The View, but it looks like the big boss at ABC News is growing weary of such in-fighting.www.cinemablend.com