Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

ABC News Head Honcho Steps In After The Views’ Megan McCain and Joy Behar Spats Get Too Heated

By Nick Venable
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the realm of daytime chat shows - or virtually any other kind of television format, really -The View is arguably one of the most contentious shows on TV. The hosts might not be an octagon or wearing gloves, but episodes can get every bit as rivalrous and chaotic as a UFC feud, with the stalwart Joy Behar and resident conservative Meghan McCain regularly getting into heightened tiffs over one political issue or another. Such awkwardness usually creates decent buzz for The View, but it looks like the big boss at ABC News is growing weary of such in-fighting.

www.cinemablend.com
View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Sunny Hostin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytime Television#Broadcast Television#Episodes#Abc News Head#Ufc#View#Abc News#Behar Spats#Mid Morning Verbal Spats#Co Hosts#Tv#Anti Semitic Remarks#Debates#Fellow Panelists#Television Format#Decent Buzz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmediaite.com

The View Takes Awkward Turn as Joy Behar Begrudgingly Accepts Chris Matthews’ Denial of Sexism Towards Hillary Clinton

The View took a bit of an awkward turn on Wednesday, as Joy Behar pressed Chris Matthews on alleged “sexist comments about Hillary Clinton,” before begrudgingly accepting his denial. Sunny Hostin first questioned Matthews on his retirement from MSNBC’s Hardball last year, noting that Lauren Bassett claimed he “inappropriately flirted”...
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

This "The View" Co-Host Says Leaving Was the "Best Decision" She Ever Made

The View is notorious for its combative nature, sometimes making it the most volatile show on television. While many of the co-hosts on the show understand what they're getting into and stick along for the ride, others decide the negativity isn't worth a seat on the stage. Recently, a former co-host got candid about why she left the show and how her life has changed since removing herself from the situation. Read on to see why this star doesn't regret quitting The View.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Cindy McCain Supports Daughter Meghan McCain's Gig on The View — But Says Tiffs 'Make Me Cringe a Little'

Cindy McCain will always have her daughter Meghan McCain's back, even if she doesn't always love some of those headline-making spats she gets into on The View. During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM's channel Radio Andy, the 67-year-old family matriarch — who is the widow of late Republican Senator John McCain — opened up about Meghan's often contentious gig on the ABC talk show.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Primetimer

The View Devolves Into Chaos as Meghan McCain Unloads on Joy Behar: 'I Don't Care' What You Say!

It's been a while since we had a good, old fashioned screaming match on The View, but boy, did the ABC talk show deliver Tuesday morning. A discussion about Rep. Matt Gaetz quickly went off the rails when Meghan McCain and Joy Behar began screaming at each other from across the (virtual) table, with McCain insisting that she doesn't care about anything Behar has to say about the GOP. "You saying the Republican Party is trash -- I don't care! It's not revelatory!" yelled McCain, as Whoopi Goldberg attempted to calm things down (spoiler: it failed). "Every single day! Every single day, you hate Republicans. Oh my god! How revelatory!"
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Lock Horns Over Covid-19 Vaccine: ‘Excuse Me, Can I Please Finish a Sentence?’

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got heated on Thursday’s The View, going after each other over Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Covid-19 vaccine messaging. “You know, he has to be diplomatic for some reason,” Behar said of Fauci’s messaging. “He doesn’t want to upset people. He doesn’t want to step on people’s civil liberties. But I don’t have to be that way. You know what, it’s not that complicated, people. It’s not nuclear physics. All you have to do is get the damn vaccine. When you go inside, wear a mask, even if you have the vaccine. There might be variants around. Wear the damn vaccine. And then get the booster when that time is coming.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain slams Chris Cuomo as 'sanctimonious tool' after revelations he privately advised his brother

Fallout for CNN's Chris Cuomo after he inappropriately advised his brother Andrew on handling harassment allegations and more round today's top media headlines. Co-host of "The View"Meghan McCain slammed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo during Friday's broadcast of her show following revelations the liberal host privately advised his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, concerning sexual harassment allegations leveled against him.
EntertainmentTMZ.com

ABC News President Speaks to 'View' Hosts About Constant Personal Attacks

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar's latest on-air blowup is prompting the new "sheriff" at ABC to step in and demand all of the 'View' co-hosts cool it with their personal attacks. Production sources tell TMZ ... following Monday's heated exchange between Meghan and Joy over anti-Semitism, ABC News President Kim Godwin called a last-minute meeting with 'View' talent and producers, trying to improve the culture behind the scenes at the show.
BusinessDecider

‘The View’: Meghan McCain Accuses Google of Being “Okay With Antisemitism” After Diversity Head Controversy

Meghan McCain is sounding off on Google’s pick for the company’s head of diversity, Kamau Bobb, after a 2007 blog post he wrote began making the rounds online. During today’s episode of The View, McCain tore into the company for hiring Bobb after it was revealed that he once wrote, “If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself,” in a post about the Israel-Palestine conflict.
CelebritiesPopculture

'The View': Meghan McCain Lashes out at Whoopi Goldberg for Cutting Her Off

The View fans are calling for Meghan McCain to be fired after an explosive exchange with moderator Whoopi Goldberg during Monday's episode of the ABC talk show. McCain was going off on a rant during the "Hot Topics" segment of the show when Goldberg had to cut her off in order to go to a commercial break, prompting McCain to shout at her co-host.
Congress & CourtsDecider

‘The View’: Meghan McCain Blames Media for Covering Insurrection and Ignoring “Anything Bad Happening in the Biden Administration”

While her co-hosts were appalled by yesterday’s House insurrection hearing, Meghan McCain was more interested in discussing the shortcomings of the Biden administration on this morning’s episode of The View. During a conversation about Republican comments at the hearing — which included comparisons of the violent rioters to “tourists” — McCain insisted it was time to move on from the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and focus on how the current administration is “leading this country into crisis” instead.