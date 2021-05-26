ABC News Head Honcho Steps In After The Views’ Megan McCain and Joy Behar Spats Get Too Heated

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got heated on Thursday’s The View, going after each other over Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Covid-19 vaccine messaging. “You know, he has to be diplomatic for some reason,” Behar said of Fauci’s messaging. “He doesn’t want to upset people. He doesn’t want to step on people’s civil liberties. But I don’t have to be that way. You know what, it’s not that complicated, people. It’s not nuclear physics. All you have to do is get the damn vaccine. When you go inside, wear a mask, even if you have the vaccine. There might be variants around. Wear the damn vaccine. And then get the booster when that time is coming.”