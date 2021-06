A conspiracy-mongering anti-vaxxer nurse attempted what seemed like a sleight of hand as she testified before the Ohio legislature Wednesday. She claimed that metal now stuck to her as a result of receiving the COVID vaccine, but metal items failed to cling to her. “I have a key and a bobby pin here. Explain to me why the key sticks to me,” she said. Video showed her resting a key on her chest and it staying in place. “It sticks to my neck too.” The key and the pin did not, however, fell off her neck as she attempted to hold them in place. “If somebody could explain this, that would be great,” she said, abandoning the demonstration.