You also get a one-year supply of Coors Banquet, if you're into that. Having been cooped up for the last year or so, the first thing Americans want to do on the verge of summer solstice is get the hell out of the house for an adventure. Sky-high Colorado probably sounds like the perfect place, especially to all you Californians and Texans, who won't stop moving here and bringing your inability to handle icy roads with you. Anyway, they and everyone else now have an extra reason to visit the Centennial State in droves, because tearing around Colorado this weekend might help you find the keys to a restored 1977 Pontiac Firebird hidden somewhere by Coors.