Get Quick Ergonomic Pain Relief With Zyllion's Shiatsu Heated Massager

Finding silverfish in your home is never a fun surprise, and like most pests, your goal should be to get rid of them as soon as possible. One reason to take action quickly is that, as Healthline points out, they can live for up to eight years and reproduce frequently, which means a small number can grow into a serious infestation in no time. Another reason is that they’re just plain icky, and get their name based on their fish-like shape and movements. Unlike the occasional spider or fruit fly, these are creatures you should go to great lengths to avoid.