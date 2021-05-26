2021 NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies vs. Jazz odds, line, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 99-66 roll
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday as the top-seeded club hosts the No. 8-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series. Mitchell, whose 26.4 points per game average tied for No. 10 in the NBA, missed the last 16 games of the regular season because of a right ankle sprain. Mitchell practiced three consecutive days but was held out by the team's medical staff for Game 1 against the Grizzlies. The Jazz squandered a double-digit lead and lost 112-109 to a Grizzlies club that has now won eight of its last nine.www.cbssports.com