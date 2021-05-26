Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

How CBT Helps Treat Substance Use and Co-Occurring Mental Disorders

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
Wrcbtv.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: Cognitive Behavioral Theory for Co-Occurring Disorders – Sage Neuroscience Center (sageclinic.org) Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is currently implemented in mental health treatment/wellness facilities across the country. It often leads to substantial enhancement in the quality of life for many people who had otherwise been suffering for years. This therapy is especially beneficial for those who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and addiction.

www.wrcbtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbt#Mental Disorders#Anxiety Disorder#Substance Use Disorder#Cbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
PTSD
Related
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Proven treatment for psychosis has been recognized as standard of care

Most people with a serious mental illness like schizophrenia will not obtain adequate care. Many end up in correctional facilities on medication or become homeless. But Dr. Sarah Kopelovich, a psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at UW Medicine, has a message: "Help is on the way."
Mental HealthPosted by
POPSUGAR

One-Third of People Who've Had COVID Are Diagnosed With a Mental Illness

A large Oxford study involving more than 230,000 patient health records shows that one-third of people who've survived COVID-19 are given a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months. This includes anxiety, depression, mood disorders, substance misuse disorders, and insomnia. The study said, "For 13 percent of these people, it was their first recorded neurological or psychiatric diagnosis." What is the connection? We asked Billy Yung, MD, a neurologist at Westmed Medical Group located in Westchester, NY, and a therapist Jessica Gaddy Brown, LICSW, of Nia Noire Therapy to explain the cause of the link and what to know and look for if you've had COVID.
Mental HealthDiscover Mag

OCD, PTSD, Generalized Anxiety Disorder and More: What’s the Difference?

(Credit: GoodStudio/Shutterstock) Oh, no. This is a story about anxiety disorders. But don’t panic: They make a lot of sense once you get to know them. Anxiety disorders are incredibly common. About 1 in 3 people experience at least one anxiety disorder over the course of their lifetime. And more often than not, someone that suffers from one disorder will suffer from more than one.
Mental Health2madness.com

3 Commonly Confused Mental Health Disorders

Misusing mental health terms can increase mental health stigma and confusion. Yet, many people use mental health terms without knowing their meaning. Here are the three most commonly confused mental health disorders!. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) vs. Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is often used to describe a clean...
Mental Healthforeignpolicyi.org

When Should I Seek Help for My Mental Health?

Unfortunately, many people in the United States think they’ll be judged if they seek out services to support them and their mental health. Because of this, many people put off seeing a therapist or going to a mental health treatment center. Instead, they try to work through their issues on their own at home, or may ask a family member or friend to provide support.
Kidsbaltimorefishbowl.com

How Play Helps: How Play Supports Kids’ Mental Health & Emotional Development

After the year we’ve all been through, it may not come as a surprise that there’s a mental health emergency among children that’s only worsening as a result of the emotional toll the pandemic, economic crisis, and struggle against racial inequities is having on children. And although it’s frightening to...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Commercial video games could help treat mental illness

Popular video games have the potential to provide low-cost, easy access, effective and stigma-free support for some mental health issues, researchers at Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, have found. The team at Lero said video games could be used where conventional therapies are not available because...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Difference Between Stress and an Anxiety Disorder

Many tend to confuse stress with anxiety disorders, but they are not the same. Stress is temporary, but anxiety disorders are ongoing and may require treatment. Re-entry anxiety describes the fear associated with returning to "normal," pre-pandemic routines as businesses reopen. It’s no secret that after a year of social...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Lyme Disease and Mental Illness

Eating disorders are on the rise: From 1999 to 2006 there was a 119% increase in hospitalizations in children related to eating disorders. Anorexia nervosa has the highest mortality of any mental disorder. Tick-borne infections can cause brain inflammation and result in eating disorders including anorexia nervosa. There are quite...
Mental Healthpharmacytimes.com

How Pharmacists Can Help Patients With Bipolar Disorder Make Informed Treatment Decisions

Studies suggest bipolar disorder is associated with increased potential for stroke and higher odds of experiencing poor outcomes. One of the challenges of treating individuals who are diagnosed with bipolar disorder is mitigating their risk for stroke. Nearly 3 million Americans live with bipolar disorder,1 and studies suggest this disorder and other mental health conditions are associated with increased potential for stroke and higher odds of experiencing poor outcomes.2.
HealthPsych Centra

Treating Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID)

Treatment for ARFID will range from therapy to medical care. Many people use more than one option to meet their needs. Some people misinterpret ARFID as picky eating. But unlike picky eaters, people with the eating disorder ARFID show a lack of interest in eating and chronic weight loss that can impact long-term health and growth.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Legislation looks to help with mental health, substance abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is finding new ways to help people with mental health and substance abuse issues. The General Assembly passed legislation to provide resources for those in need. It’s called the Housing is Recovery Pilot Program. Lawmakers are finding new ways to address the mental health and...
Mental HealthEurekAlert

UIC research identifies potential pathways to treating alcohol use disorder, depression

A discovery from researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago may lead to new treatments for individuals who suffer from alcohol use disorder and depression. The study, "Transcriptomics identifies STAT3 as a key regulator of hippocampal gene expression and anhedonia during withdrawal from chronic alcohol exposure," is published in the journal Translational Psychiatry by researchers at UIC's Center for Alcohol Research in Epigenetics.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How Mental Health Experts Help Victims In Dealing With Trauma

According to the American Psychological Association, trauma is the human body’s response to a horrifying event such as an accident, escaping a crime attack, natural disasters. A person may also feel traumatized when victimized for a considerable time due to domestic violence, bullying, child abuse, etc. Imagine that near-death experience of a car crash that took away the life of your best friend. Such terrible episodes cause the human brain to either deny the occurrence of a horrific event or indulge in the feeling of shock, terror, or fear. Psychological trauma can cause anxiety, depression, or even insomnia. At times, individuals also experience other symptoms like nausea and loss of appetite.
Mental Healthsageclinic.org

Why the Right Language Helps Fight the Stigma Around Substance Use Disorder

The adage “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never harm me,” is often wrong, especially when it is in the vein of mental health. It might be a surprise to learn, but substance abuse disorder (SUD) is a legitimate mental illness in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th (and most current) edition. Society paints those with substance use disorder as addicts and junkies. The world of psychology sees them differently—unwell people who need help and compassion, not disdain and ridicule.
Mental HealthNewswise

Linking brain network “profiles” to treatment outcomes among individuals with co-occurring alcohol use and posttraumatic stress disorders

Newswise — Alcohol use disorders (AUDs) frequently co-occur with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and this dual diagnosis often results in poorer treatment outcomes than for either disorder alone. An innovative study uses pre-treatment functional neuroimaging to predict treatment responses among individuals with both AUDs and PTSD. These results and others will be shared at the 44th annual scientific meeting of the Research Society on Alcoholism (RSA), which will be held virtually this year from the 19th - 23rd of June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Symptoms of Anxiety or Depressive Disorder and Use of Mental Health Care Among Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Anjel Vahratian, PhD; Stephen J. Blumberg, PhD; Emily P. Terlizzi, MPH; Jeannine S. Schiller, MPH. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(13):490-494. The spread of disease and increase in deaths during large outbreaks of transmissible diseases is often associated with fear and grief.[1] Social restrictions, limits on operating nonessential businesses, and other measures to reduce pandemic-related mortality and morbidity can lead to isolation and unemployment or underemployment, further increasing the risk for mental health problems.[2] To rapidly monitor changes in mental health status and access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the Household Pulse Survey (HPS). This report describes trends in the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety disorder or a depressive disorder and those who sought mental health services. During August 19, 2020–February 1, 2021, the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder during the past 7 days increased significantly (from 36.4% to 41.5%), as did the percentage reporting that they needed but did not receive mental health counseling or therapy during the past 4 weeks (from 9.2% to 11.7%). Increases were largest among adults aged 18–29 years and among those with less than a high school education. HPS data can be used in near real time to evaluate the impact of strategies that address mental health status and care of adults during the COVID-19 pandemic and to guide interventions for groups that are disproportionately affected.
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Studying the Pre-Adolescent Brain to Gain Insight into Mental Health Disorders

University of Utah Health scientists and collaborators with the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Consortium have developed a rich resource for studying how the brain changes and matures during adolescence: a collection of functional MRI scans revealing patterns of brain activity in more than 6,000 nine- and ten-year-old children. The findings are an essential foundation for the ABCD Study, which is investigating how childhood experiences influence brain development and impact behavior later in life.
HealthMedscape News

Chronic Headache Pain Linked to Suicide Attempts

Veterans with chronic headaches had a greater risk of a suicide attempt than that of veterans suffering from chronic neck or back pain, according to findings presented at the American Headache Society's 2021 annual meeting. Risk rose even more in those with chronic headache pain and a comorbid traumatic brain injury (TBI).