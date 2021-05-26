Disputes over South Fork Wind Farm payout to fishermen continue with CRMC vote delayed

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Whether state coastal regulators will sign off on a scaled-back version of the South Fork Wind Farm with a $12 million payout to fishermen remains unclear. The R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council on Tuesday voted to delay its decision on whether to approve the 132-megawatt wind farm slated for federal waters off the coast of Block Island after more than five hours of impassioned testimony from the project developer and fishing industry representatives. The CRMC is slated to resume the meeting, with an opportunity for public comment, on June 2.