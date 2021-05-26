Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Kingstown, RI

Disputes over South Fork Wind Farm payout to fishermen continue with CRMC vote delayed

By Nancy Lavin
Providence Business News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH KINGSTOWN – Whether state coastal regulators will sign off on a scaled-back version of the South Fork Wind Farm with a $12 million payout to fishermen remains unclear. The R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council on Tuesday voted to delay its decision on whether to approve the 132-megawatt wind farm slated for federal waters off the coast of Block Island after more than five hours of impassioned testimony from the project developer and fishing industry representatives. The CRMC is slated to resume the meeting, with an opportunity for public comment, on June 2.

pbn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Kingstown, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Turbines#Commercial Fishermen#Onshore Wind#Coastal Waters#Fire Island#Federal Regulators#Crmc#The South Fork Wind Farm#Danish#Pbn#Orsted A S#Ocean Wind Farms#Wind Farm Projects#State Coastal Regulators#Coastal Requirements#Federal Waters#11 Megawatt Turbines#Block Island#Long Island#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
South Kingstown, RIricentral.com

Need for affordable housing remains on town council’s radar

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – As housing prices continue to climb, the possibility of young professionals and young families being able to afford the costs of living in South Kingstown moves more and more outside the realm of reality. Over the past several years, the South Kingstown Affordable Housing Collaborative Committee has...