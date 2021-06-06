Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Royal baby: 8 unusual traditions following births

By Chelsea Ritschel,Harriet Hall and Sabrina Barr
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2BmT_0aC4qFkv00

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the birth of their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Earlier in the year, Princess Eugenie , gave birth to a baby boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

To celebrate the new arrivals we took a closer look at some of the most bizarre royal birth traditions.

Royal babies are delivered by a royal gynaecologist

As per tradition, a royal child is delivered with the assistance of at least one royal doctor.

The current royal surgeon-gynaecologist is Alan Farthing, while the royals’ consultant obstetrician is Guy Thorpe-Beeston.

Both medical professionals helped deliver the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children, Prince Louis , Prince George and Princess Charlotte .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hKAK_0aC4qFkv00

Sir Marcus Setchell, who was Queen Elizabeth II 's surgeon-gynaecologist and who delivered Prince George, has since retired.

In his only interview about Prince George’s birth, Sir Marcus described the midwifery team as “perfectly wonderful”.

During an interview on Woman's Hour' BBC Radio 4 , the gynaecologist added: "You just keep reminding yourself that although it's very important, for the couple and the about-to-be-born baby, it's just another healthy young couple giving birth to a hopefully very healthy baby.

"And I constantly reminded myself of that so that the pressures of the hundreds of media people outside the hospital didn't affect me, at least not more than minimally."

The parents don’t always have custody of their children

A law enacted more than three centuries ago means that the sovereign has full legal custody of their minor grandchildren.

The law, called “The Grand Opinion for the Prerogative Concerning the Royal Family ,” was introduced by King George I in 1717.

“George I did not get along with his son, the future George II,” explains royal expert Marlene Koenig previously to The Independent .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKZG1_0aC4qFkv00

“I believe it came about when the Prince of Wales [George II] did not want to have the godparent for his son that his father wanted - so George I got Parliament to come up with something.”

An annual register published in 1772 states that the then King had the care of the royal children and grandchildren, and the presumptive heir to the crown.

However, while law dictates that the Queen legally has custody of her minor grandchildren, Koenig doesn’t think she would ever act upon the right.

“I would doubt that the Queen would interfere. [It’s] more of a formality,” she says.

“I think the Queen has let her children raise their kids.”

The birth announcement is displayed on an easel

A royal birth is traditionally announced via a bulletin placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

The framed typewritten bulletin, which is commonly brought out of the Privy Purse door after it is driven to the palace by car from the birth, is signed by the medical team which attends the royal birth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PG7um_0aC4qFkv00

It includes details as to the baby’s gender, time of birth, as well as a status confirming the health of the mother and child.

Following royal births at the Lindo Wing in recent decades, it has also become tradition for the new parents to present their child on the steps of the hospital ward’s entrance.

Royal babies are wrapped in a G.H. Hurt & Sons blanket

For their first appearance to the world, royal children are traditionally wrapped in a blanket made by Nottingham-based knitwear company G.H. Hurt & Sons .

Prince Charles was the first royal to be bundled in a blanket by the company following his birth back in 1948.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riZDa_0aC4qFkv00

In 2013, Prince George was wrapped in one of the company’s ivory white merino wool shawl and Princess Charlotte was bundled in a scalloped edge wrap in 2015.

Prince Louis, meanwhile, was wrapped in the company’s ‘Nottingham Lace Knitted Baby Shawl’ following his birth.

The name isn’t announced for days

Following an appearance outside the Lindo Wing, it has become common practice among the royal family not to release the child’s name for several days.

After Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born, the public waited two days before learning their respective names.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XCIe_0aC4qFkv00

However, it was another three days before Prince Louis’ name was announced on 27 April to the world.

The child will wear a special christening gown

It is customary for the royals to pass down a christening robe for the newest member of the family to wear at their christening.

For George, Charlotte and Louis’ christenings, the trio each wore a replica of an original robe made in 1841 for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria Adelaide Mary Louisa.

The original gown was made from white silk with a handmade lace overlay and was worn by 62 royal babies over the course of its 163 years of royal service. It was hand-washed with spring water after each christening ceremony and stored in a dark room until its next use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ng57_0aC4qFkv00

George VI and the Queen wore the white lace dress, as did Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. The last royal to wear the original gown was Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex's daughter, in 2004.

Prince George became the fourth royal child to be christening in the gown, which was reportedly replicated with the help of the Queen’s personal wardrobe advisor, Angela Kelly, in 2011

Zara Tindall’s second daughter, Lena, was the most recent royal to wear the gown at her St Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire.

Gun salutes follow the birth announcement

It is customary for a birth announcement to be followed by a royal gun salute.

Following Princess Charlotte’s birth, volleys were fired by soldiers in Hyde Park and the Tower of London to honour her arrival at 08:34 BST on 2 May.

At 14:00 BST, soldiers from The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery rode out in a procession from Wellington Barracks, near Buckingham Palace, to fire 41 shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ausb_0aC4qFkv00

The Honourable Artillery Company also fired a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

Royal babies don’t automatically receive royal titles

Like other royal babies, the babies will not have a royal title unless granted by the Queen.

A Letters Patent passed by King George V in 1917 reads: "The grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3Np6_0aC4qFkv00

The Queen previously issued a Letters Patent for Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s children.

In December 2012, the Queen issued a Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm declaring “all the children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales should have and enjoy the style, title and attribute of royal highness with the titular dignity of Prince or Princess prefixed to their Christian names or with such other titles of honour”.

This explains why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all have HRH titles.

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Royal#Royal Artillery#Royal Highness#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Family Tradition#Crown Royal#Princess Charlotte#Woman S Hour#Bbc Radio 4#Parliament#The Hospital Ward#G H Hurt Sons#King#St Nicholas Church#Lindo Wing#Duke#Wessex#Royal Births
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
Related
WorldPosted by
Amomama

Closer Weekly: Prince William Jokes 3-Year-Old Son Prince Louis Is the Comedian of the Family

A royal insider recently revealed that Prince William joked that his youngest child, Prince Louis, who recently celebrated his third birthday, was the comedian in the family. The third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton recently began attending Willcocks Nursery School in London, following in the footsteps of his older siblings — Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
U.K.BBC

Prince Louis seen on Pontypool-made balance bike

When Prince Louis's third birthday snaps were released, they caused excitement for Welsh workers at a bicycle company. The prince was photographed on a bike made at Frog's factory in Pontypool. Seeing the prince on the bike in last month's photos was a "very pleasant surprise," the firm's Val Benyon...
Celebritiesthelondonnews.net

Harry and Meghan Celebrate Birth of Baby Daughter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of a daughter they have named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Harry and Meghan's daughter, who was born in hospital inCaliforniaon Friday, weighed 7lb 11oz (3.4kg) and has been named after the family nickname for the Queen, the baby's great-grandmother. Her middle name was chosen to honour her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales, the couple said. The baby is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild and is eighth in line to the throne.
California StateHello Magazine

The famous playmates royal baby Lilibet will have in California

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will now be getting used to life as a family of four at their home in Montecito, California, following the arrival of their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Friday 4 June. The new royal is set to have a very different upbringing from...
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Meghan gives birth to baby girl

The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a daughter on Friday who she and Prince Harry have named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor after the monarch and the duke’s mother, who died in 1997. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child, sister to two-year-old Archie, was born at 11:40am at...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Royal Family delighted by Sussexes' baby news

The Royal Family are "delighted" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' baby news. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced the safe arrival of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, on Sunday (06.06.21) and Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, his father The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and his brother and sister-in-law, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have issued a statement to reveal they are thrilled by the news of the baby's birth.
Celebritiesnews784.com

Harry And Megan Announce Birth Of Baby Girl

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their second child – a baby daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Harry and Meghan announced that the infant, a first sibling for Archie, was born on Friday in California. Lili is named after her great-grandmother the Queen – who was affectionately...
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Royal family ‘delighted’ about birth of baby Lilibet Diana

Royal family ‘delighted’ about birth of baby Lilibet Diana! The royal family has publicly sent their well wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the birth of the couple’s second child, Lilibet Diana. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement Sunday expressing the family’s “delight,” written on behalf of...
CelebritiesUS News and World Report

Reactions to the Birth of Meghan and Harry's Baby

LONDON (Reuters) - Following are reactions to the news that Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has given birth to a baby girl:. "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
Worldimdb.com

The Royal Family Sends Heartfelt Message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Birth of Baby Girl

Congrats are in order! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are overjoyed with the arrival of their baby girl, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple shared the exciting news on their Archewell Foundation page, expressing, "On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family." Following the pair's baby news, Buckingham Palace issued a statement congratulating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn...
Celebritiessunnysidesun.com

Duke of Sussex discussed name plan with Queen Elizabeth

The Duke of Sussex did discuss his plans with Queen Elizabeth to call his daughter Lilibet. Prince Harry reportedly had a conversation with the British monarch about naming his future daughter after her, following Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex's decision to call their baby, Lilibet Diana. However,...