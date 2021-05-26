Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin price prediction 2021: Experts make six-figure forecasts despite crypto market crash

By Anthony Cuthbertson
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTxX2_0aC4q6td00

Bitcoin has bounced between $30,000 and $65,000 in 2021, in what has been one of the rockiest periods in its history.

As it hovers around $40,000, market analysts and crypto experts appear divided over whether we are at the start of a bear market or still in the middle of a record-breaking bull run.

The latest price rebound has given strength to the voice of the latter view, with some claiming the next peak will reach well above $100,000.

>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market

We rounded up some price predictions from various figures within the cryptocurrency space to hear what they had to say about bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies.

“As the selling has tapered off, bitcoin has started to grind higher. It has already bounced to ~ $38,000 levels and it will not be surprising to see BTC move further higher and challenge the $45,000 levels over the next few days into the expiry on Friday. Having said that, we don’t believe that we are completely out of the woods yet,” said Pankaj Balani, CEO of crypto derivatives exchange Delta Exchange.

“The selling pattern last week was more serious than that of a typical bull market pullback. We expect the selling to resume as this bounce fades off and BTC to test recent lows again. On the upside, BTC will find a lot of resistance above $50,000 and it will take some doing for BTC to move above the previous high of ~$64000 any time soon.”

Nick Spanos, co-founder of the Zap Protocol platform, believes other leading cryptos hold greater price potential.

“A leaked Goldman Sachs report declared ethereum as a better store of value than bitcoin, giving investors the impetus to stack up on the decentralized finance-focused blockchain network,” he said.

“At the current price of $2,585.42, the coin is under-priced compared to its ATH above $4,300. I believe, an immediate target for the buyers is to regain the $3,000 price mark while striving to chart a new territory above the ATH in the mid to long term.”

Meanwhile others have echoed even more optimistic predictions made earlier this year by hedge fund executive Mark Yusko that bitcoin is heading towards a quarter of a billion dollars.

“Last time it was called a bubble and it got into the media for the first time and everyone started to hear about it, but then it went past that and it regathered – just like Amazon stock during the dotcom boom went really high, then it went really low, then it came back,” said Fred Schebesta, a cryptocurrency advocate and founder of the financial comparison platform Finder.com – which recently surveyed dozens of academics and market analysts for its April/ May 2021 Cryptocurrency Predictions Report .

“Bitcoin did the same thing [as Amazon] and it went past that all-time high of last time and I think it will do it again. My prediction – and this is not financial advice – is that in 2023 we’ll see a $250,000 bitcoin.

“I think we might see a $70,000 bitcoin this year... towards the end, maybe a little bit earlier, because there’s so much interest, there’s so much attention.”

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Cryptocurrencies#Financial Analysts#Potential Investors#Stock Investors#Btc#Delta Exchange#Ath#Finder Com#Crypto Experts#Market Analysts#Forecasts#Amazon Stock#Optimistic Predictions#Financial Advice#Selling#Crash#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Amazon
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SafeMoon & Ripple – American Wrap 10 June

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: JPMorgan warns of BTC bear market as backwardation mirrors 2018. Bitcoin price closed yesterday up 11.98%, the largest daily return since February 8 when it broke out from a multi-week cup base. Ethereum price continues to hover below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) with no convincing price action to forecast a better outlook for the smart contracts giant. XRP price cultivates no price traction after triggering a bullish hammer candlestick pattern.
Congress & Courtsfa-mag.com

Despite Warren's Call For A Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Price Climbs

Despite Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s drubbing of bitcoin yesterday as a “terrible currency,” the resilient crypto was up more than 8% in Thursday trading. In fact, bitcoin’s price rose to $37,333 per coin, while rival Ethereum traded around $2,523 and Dogecoin traded around 33 cents per coin, according to Robinhood. Bitcoin’s...
Marketsdallassun.com

Gate.io's Response to the 519 Crypto Market Crash

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Global digital asset exchange Gate.io recently announced that it worked on various steps to support their 6 million users and safeguard their holdings as a response to the 519 black swan event. On May 19, 2021 the cryptocurrency market plummeted, causing concern...
CurrenciesBloomberg

Futures Flash Warning for Bitcoin Outlook in JPMorgan Analysis

Follow us @crypto for our full coverage. Bitcoin’s strongest two-day rally in about a fortnight has yet to dispel doubts about the virtual currency’s vulnerability following May’s rout. The cryptocurrency has jumped 9% over two days and was trading at $36,740 as of 7:05 a.m. in London on Thursday. While...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Trades Below $38,000 Resistance

The Bitcoin price is currently down with 1.21% after touching the daily high of $38,425 as it is now moving towards the $36,000 support. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $44,000, $46,000, $48,000. Support Levels: $30,000, $28,000, $26,000. The daily chart reveals that BTC/USD failed to...
Stocksmorns.ca

Bullish reversal? Traders debate whether $37K BTC price is a trend reversal

The cryptocurrency market flashed bullish on June 9 as Bitcoin (BTC) price reversed course and rallied 20% to $37,500. For the past few weeks, analysts had been debating whether or not BTC was entering a long-term bear trend and the argument has been further complicated by a mixture of positive and negative headlines including the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in El Salvador and authorities in China ordering Chinese search engines to block results for searches related to the top crypto exchanges in the country.
BusinessCNBC

Two experts on bitcoin volatility, crypto as an investment and more

PIMCO's Erin Browne says crypto is 'inappropriate' for retirement. Watch CNBC's full interview with S4 Capital's Martin Sorrell. Invest in Shake Shack, Moderna, P&G or DraftKings? Here's what the Halftime traders say. 4 hours ago. watch now. VIDEO05:03. Where to invest when inflation surges. 4 hours ago. watch now. I'm...
Stocksmorns.ca

JPMorgan points to weak Bitcoin futures as signal for bear market

JPMorgan’s cryptocurrency market analysts have pointed to the difference between Bitcoin’s (BTC) spot prices and BTC futures prices as a potential bearish sign for the market. In a Thursday note to clients, JPMorgan analysts led by global market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote that the Bitcoin market has returned to backwardation...
StocksFXStreet.com

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA eyes 25% gains despite recent slowdown

Cardano price rallied 16% after a swing low on June 8 to hit a local top. This upswing displays a decreasing bullish momentum and hints at a minor retracement to $1.50. A resurgence of bulls at this level could propel ADA 25% upward to $1.95. Cardano price shows a bullish...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Bitcoin Might Be Entering A Bearish Market, JPMorgan Analysts Suggest

JPMorgan Chase analysts think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) might be entering a bear market. What Happened: According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, a team of analysts at JPMorgan, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, suggested that Bitcoin is showing bearish signs despite its recent upward price movements. The analysts explained that Bitcoin’s relatively...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

JPMorgan warns of BTC bear market as backwardation mirrors 2018

Bitcoin price bounces almost 25% from the June 8 low, lifting it near-critical resistance. Ethereum price fails to build off the June 8 intra-day rebound, sidestepping BTC bullish sentiment. XRP price remains locked between the psychologically important $1.00 and the crucial $.0780 support. Bitcoin price closed yesterday up 11.98%, the...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Bitcoin's price slide isn't over: J.P. Morgan

The recent rally in bitcoin prices is unlikely to last, according to J.P. Morgan. Bitcoin’s price had rallied as much as 15% since bottoming at $33,472 a coin on Tuesday, but analysts at J.P. Morgan say a shift in the structure of the market signals there is further weakness on the horizon. The cryptocurrency has plunged 41% from its April peak.
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Dogecoin: Don’t Invest When Other Better Altcoins Are Out There

Considering it’s been built on hype rather than substance, it’s surprising Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) has held up in the aftermath of last month’s crypto crash. Or is it? Meme-fueled investors, who pivoted from stocks to crypto in the spring, have made a return to their old “meme stock” stomping grounds. But...
MarketsCoinDesk

SEC Again Warns Investors Against Bitcoin Futures Funds

In an emailed investor bulletin obtained by CoinDesk, staffers “urge investors considering a fund with exposure to the Bitcoin futures market to weigh carefully the potential risks and benefits of the investment,” the note said, warning investors that the cryptocurrency as an investment is “highly speculative.”. This comes at a...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Are there signs of Ethereum capitulating? Then what?

Less than a month ago, Ethereum, the world’s largest altcoin, was trading at ATH levels of around $4,300. The crypto’s price performance since, however, has been underwhelming, to say the least, with ETH pulled down the charts by Bitcoin’s own fall below $40,000. Since the aforementioned depreciation event, recovery has...
Marketstalkmarkets.com

4 Experts Long-Term Predictions For The Cryptocurrency Market

The cryptocurrency market is known for its high volatility. This means it can significantly dip or surge massively within a short period. For instance, the market experienced a bull run in 2017 that pushed the price of many virtual currencies to an all-time high. In 2018, the famous crypto crash left most buyers with severe economic scathes.