Welcome to 2021 ESPYS announced by Capital One. Here, as a fan, you can help determine the show’s stars (also known as winners). The award is no bigger than the best athlete, men’s sports, and of course the four candidates are one of the most famous athletes in the sports world. The finalists are: Tom Brady won the 7th Super Bowl Ring and the 5th Super Bowl MVP in his first season at Tampa Bay. Connor McDavid, who led the NHL by scoring with Edmonton. Nikola Jokić won the first NBAM VP award in Denver this season. And Lewis Hamilton, who won the F1 world title for the seventh time. Vote and pay attention to the ESPYS at ABC at 8pm EST on July 10th.