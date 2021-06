Happy Memorial Day!! Today is cold and rainy and sad in Colorado so it’s not exactly the most fun Memorial Day ever, but the show must go on! Hopefully it’s sunny wherever you are and you can get outside on a boat or by a pool or sitting in a park. And hopefully you also eat some delicious food! Below is 42 of my favorite recipes that will pair perfectly with your backyard extravaganzas! Have fun today, be safe, and let’s ring in summer in the best way possible since we missed it last year!!