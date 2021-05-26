Cancel
Lockheed Martin and GM Partner to Develop New Moon Buggy for NASA Astronauts and Cargo

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC
NBC Miami
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLockheed Martin and General Motors are partnering to develop a new type of lunar vehicle for NASA to use during its upcoming Artemis missions to the moon. GM has built such a vehicle before, as the company was the major subcontractor that helped Boeing create the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) that was utilized during three Apollo missions on the moon.

www.nbcmiami.com
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

The Week In Technology, June 28-July 2, 2021

Liebherr, GM To Demo Fuel-Cell Power Generation Liebherr-Aerospace has teamed with General Motors (GM) to demonstrate a hydrogen fuel-cell-based electrical power-generation system for aircraft. The demonstrator will be based on GM’s Hydrotec fuel-cell technology for electric vehicles. Liebherr and... The Week In Technology, June 28-July 2, 2021 is available to...
Industrygranthshala.com

Tide develops 1st detergent for astronauts in space, NASA

Toronto – Tide is taking a huge leap forward for space — developing a laundry detergent solution for NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Under a Space Act agreement between NASA and Tide’s parent company Procter & Gamble, the space agency will test and study Tide cleaning solutions in space.
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

Mannequin astronauts to test dangers of moon mission

NASA's Artemis I flight to the moon, planned for late 2021, will have a crew of mannequins to test conditions, prior to a human crew making the trip. That mission will mark the first time since the Apollo program ended in 1972 that astronauts ventured into Deep Space. NASA officials...
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

Russia and China are racing to beat NASA back to the Moon

In the coming years, multiple space agencies will be sending astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the closing days of the Apollo Program. For NASA, this will represent the long-awaited “return to the Moon,” while every other space agency will see it as a tremendous step for their space programs.
Aerospace & DefenseIndustrial Distribution

Lockheed Aeroshell to Protect Next Mars Lander

Lockheed Martin recently received a contract from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to design and build the aeroshell for the Mars Sample Retrieval Lander. The capsule will protect the spacecraft through its landing sequence on Mars when it hits the atmosphere with extreme speed and force that generate thousands of degrees of heat.
Aerospace & DefenseThe New Yorker

Will We Ever Fly Supersonically Over Land?

In 1947, Chuck Yeager, the Air Force test pilot, became the first person to break the sound barrier. He did it in a tiny, orange-colored plane called the Bell X-1—essentially, a cockpit and two wings connected to a rocket engine. Like all supersonic flyers, Yeager trailed a sonic boom behind him. The principle behind the boom is simple: sound travels through the air in the form of compression waves, so called because they occur as air gets denser and sparser; as a plane flies, the waves expand in all directions at the speed of sound. But when the plane itself exceeds that speed—at around seven hundred and seventy miles per hour at sea level, or around six hundred and sixty at cruising altitude—it catches up to the waves expanding in front of it. They begin to build up, and this single, merged wave reaches the ground all at once, creating a boom. A zone of low pressure follows—the trough of the wave—and then normal air pressure returns, creating its own sound. (Often, sonic booms go boom-boom.) It’s no coincidence that sonic booms sound like thunder; thunder is a sonic boom, caused by shock waves expanding around lightning bolts. Bullets travel fast enough to cause sonic booms, as do the tails of whips. Contrary to what you might imagine, a plane causes a sonic boom not just once, when it breaks the sound barrier, but continuously for the entire time that it’s supersonic. The boom sweeps over everything below it—a kind of sonic broom that is about a mile wide for every thousand feet of plane altitude.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA TV is Live Now as Astronauts Ready for Spacewalk

NASA Television coverage of today’s spacewalk with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet is now underway and is also available on the NASA app and the agency’s website. The crew members of Expedition 65 are preparing to go outside the International Space Station for...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Lockheed to Develop Aeroshell for NASA’s Mars Sample Retrieval Spacecraft

Lockheed Martin has received a contract from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to design and build a protective capsule for the Mars Sample Retrieval lander. The company said Tuesday it will develop an aeroshell that will protect the lander from extreme heat during its journey in deep space, landing sequence and descent to Mars to facilitate collection of soil samples taken by the Perseverance Rover, which reached the planet in February.
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Retired NASA Astronaut shares experiences on ISS

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From rocket scientist to NASA astronaut, Joan Higginbotham has had a career with NASA since 1987. She joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss how more sustainable solutions in space can lead to practical, impactful solutions here at home.
Militarytacticalreport.com

Egypt, Lockheed Martin and arms deals ahead

There is talk that Egypt and US defense company Lockheed Martin are set to conclude promising arms deals this year. Tactical Report answers this question and more in the following 311-word report. We are currently looking for freelance reporters. If you are interested, send us a message.