Springfield, MO

Moms and Money: Little Acorns

By Jackie Garrity
KYTV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the school year ends, many parents may be scratching their heads, wondering how to keep their kids entertained. If you’re looking to get your kids outside and active, the Springfield Conservation Nature Center has free programs all summer long. “We did (have) the Little Acorns...

www.ky3.com
Springfield, MOKYTV

LIST: Seek these Military Discounts specials all around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To honor the service of our military, local businesses around the Ozarks offer these discounted services to our active duty or veterans military community. Know of any local military discounts? Email us at awilliams@ky3.com to be included on this list. Applebee’s: 10% Everyday. Archie’s Italian Eatery:...
Missouri Statemycouriertribune.com

Strawberries grow wild in Missouri

Did you realize that one of our native plants is responsible for an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year? Our wild strawberry is one of the parents of the cultivated strawberry, and around 250 different cultivated varieties available, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Strawberries are...
Missouri Statekhqa.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Springfield, MOKTTS

Framing Your Future

That shower you took this morning. The road you’re driving on. The power that drives your computer. A lot of people help make it happen, and keep it going!. So what happens when they’re not there? Where is the next generation of builders, fixers, and fabricators?. Everything Country 94.7 KTTS,...
Missouri Statektvo.com

Free fishing days set for June 12 and 13 in Missouri

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced that free fishing days will take place on June 12 and 13 this year. During these designated days, people may fish without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag. Other fishing regulations remain in...
Springfield, MOPosted by
Visual Freedom

Best 2021 Experiences in Springfield

In the southern part of the state, Springfield is an hour north of Branson. Springfield has a spectacular natural landscape with important social landmarks and an array of recreation activities, and it has the potential to be the best tourist destination in 2021. I was there myself couple of years ago and it was a really nice holiday.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Springfield, MOKYTV

Ozarks Life: Nicole Mueller teaching by example

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids learn a lot at school that’s not taught in class. At Parkview High School, students have an inspiration in a teacher they learn from day by day. “She is a really wonderful teacher,” senior Abigail Baumgartner said. Nicole Mueller’s actions are teaching students, faculty, and...
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Springfield, MOozarksindependent.com

Bark in the Park Returns May 22

It’s a four legged fantasia May 22 when the annual Bark in the Park returns from a COVID enhanced break. The 31st Bark in the Park will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at Phelps Grove Park, 950 East Bennett. The event will take place to the south of the park pavilion area.
Springfield, MOKYTV

Volunteer opportunities returning for charities in the Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteering abruptly stopped once the pandemic began in the Ozarks. Nearly a year later, non-profits are welcoming back volunteers. Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri suspended volunteer activities during the pandemic. The charity kept its garden going since it allowed for social distancing. Organizers usually use volunteers for many other areas, including Lifehouse Crisis Maternity Home. It houses up to 16 pregnant women or new mothers at a time, plus children. It’s at capacity. Volunteers assist with things like cooking meals, answering phones, providing child care, and driving residents to appointments and other places, because many don’t have their own cars.
Springfield, MOKYTV

Mercy offers COVID-19 vaccination for kids 12-years-old & up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Food and Drug Administration approved Emergency Use Authorization for those ages 12 and older to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Mercy opened appointments for parents to schedule the vaccination. Patients younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present at their appointment....
Springfield, MOozarksindependent.com

“Clean Green Springfield” Offering Mattress Disposal Saturday

If you are looking to dispose of a mattress or box spring, the “Clean Green Springfield” initiative is providing you an opportunity to do so for free this Saturday. The City of Springfield will be accepting mattresses at a special “Mattress Toss” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 404 North Jefferson Avenue.
Springfield, MOKYTV

Know Your Beef: Take the quiz for a chance to $500 worth of beef

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - May is ‘Beef Month’ and the Missouri Beef Industry Council is celebrating by giving you a chance to win $500 worth of quality beef from Harter House on Eastgate. Answer three easy questions for your chance to win! Click HERE: https://ky3.secondstreetapp.com/May-2021-Know-Your-Beef-Contest/questions/3310037?allow-full-viewport=true.