Moms and Money: Little Acorns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteering abruptly stopped once the pandemic began in the Ozarks. Nearly a year later, non-profits are welcoming back volunteers. Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri suspended volunteer activities during the pandemic. The charity kept its garden going since it allowed for social distancing. Organizers usually use volunteers for many other areas, including Lifehouse Crisis Maternity Home. It houses up to 16 pregnant women or new mothers at a time, plus children. It’s at capacity. Volunteers assist with things like cooking meals, answering phones, providing child care, and driving residents to appointments and other places, because many don’t have their own cars.