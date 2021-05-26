Cancel
El Paso, TX

El Paso News Anchor Got Arrested For DUI – Girl Next Time Get An Uber

By Tricia
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 17 days ago
Tatiana Favela the weekend news anchor at KTSM Channel 9 was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. She was seen by police in the area driving erratically and stopping suddenly just past an intersection in the Cincinnati Entertainment District. When she was pulled over cops said she had slurred speech, glassy eyes, and smelled like alcohol. She refused to take a breathalyzer test and a warrant for a blood-alcohol test was filed but the police report doesn't say if blood was drawn and no results were on the report.

