Groovy, Fully Electric Volkswagen Bus Will Arrive in 2023
Volkswagen’s classic “flower power” bus is getting an electric remake to bring its charms into the 21st century. “For me, the I.D. Buzz concept is the most beautiful and most exciting electric car in the world,” says Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management for the company. The German automaker hopes to bring back the nostalgia of the original VW Bus, a vehicle that became synonymous with the cross-country freedom of the 1960s and 1970s.dornob.com