‘Avengers Epic Collection: A Traitor Stalks Among Us’ review

By Ryan Sonneville
 15 days ago
Even in this increasingly digital age, Marvel continues to reprint some of the unkept corners of superhero lore and chronology. As a comic reader with many decades under my belt, I am thankful there continues to be an editorial drive to collect and curate some of these lesser-known runs from their various lines of iconic books. The Avengers, a quintessential book in Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes, has innumerable issues that hardly generate a murmur in the current corners of comic fandom. This new Epic Collection provides a fine sample of issues from 1972-73 that may act as nostalgia fuel for older readers, and a case study in an era of Marvel Comics for less devoted fans.

