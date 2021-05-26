‘Avengers Epic Collection: A Traitor Stalks Among Us’ review

Al Ewing and Joe Bennett have taken the Hulk character to new places in more ways than one. It’s an ongoing classic that will soon reach its end with issue #50, and in the latest trade paperback, Hulk himself may be wishing for death. Appropriately titled “The Weakest One There Is”, Hulk has been reduced to a gangly and younger version of himself. He also takes multiple beatings from good guys like the Thing and even the U-Foes! This is the series’ ninth trade paperback, and it stands out as it continues to show how these creators find new ways to tell a Hulk story.