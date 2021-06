A slow start hurt the Chariton Varsity baseball team in a 9-1 loss in their season opener at Southeast Warren Monday, May 24. The Warhawks scored five runs in the bottom of the first to jump out to an early 5-0 lead and added four more in the fourth to go up 9-0, which was too deep of a hole for the Chargers to overcome. The Chargers got on the board with one run in the top of the seventh.