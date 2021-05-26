Blue Line in District 1 – Live Event with Commissioner Lunde
District 1 Commissioner Jeff Lunde is partnering with CCX Media to host quarterly Facebook Live events on topics relevant to District 1. Our first event will be on the proposed BLUE Line routes, next steps, and the community’s questions and concerns about the route’s impact. A brief presentation will be given by Dan Soler (Senior Program Administrator and project lead) followed by a panel discussion facilitated by Commissioner Lunde.ccxmedia.org