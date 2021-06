The volume of laptop and desktop sales predicted for this year are higher than they have been in over a decade, while at the same time shortages are predicted to continue to plague us until around this time next year. That is good and bad news simultaneously; there is a huge demand for computers that has built up over the past year or so but the models available aren’t going to meet everyone’s needs. If the predictions are correct, with total shipments increasing by 18% to 357 million units we can hope the profits from those sales help feed a full market resurgence by the summer of 2022.