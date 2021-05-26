Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DJ Khaled Talks Uniting JAY-Z & Nas On "Sorry Not Sorry"

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Khaled's "Sorry Not Sorry" has easily emerged as the most beloved song from his recent Khaled Khaled album, largely in part due to JAY-Z and Nas joining forces. A rare feat that has only happened a few times prior, it never fails to capture attention whenever the former rivals link up on wax.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Nas
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
James Fauntleroy
Person
Khaled Khaled
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sorry Not Sorry#Puff Daddy#Song#L A#Inspiration#Laughing#Personality#Dinner#Man#Rare#Sat#Getty Images#Motivation#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicSFGate

DMX's Posthumous Album, 'Exodus,' Features Guests Jay-Z, Nas, Bono, More

In the days after DMX’s death from a heart attack last month, several people close to the veteran rapper said that he recently had completed a new studio album, and details have begun to emerge about the release, which drops in two weeks, on May 28, via Ruff Ryders and Def Jam Recordings, the home of his most successful recordings, with whom he signed a new deal in 2019. The new album shares its name with DMX’s son Exodus Simmons.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Calls DJ Khaled The "Quincy Jones Of Hip-Hop"

Fat Joe had massive praise for DJ Khaled during a new episode of the Drink Champs podcast and even referred to the producer as the "Quincy Jones of hip-hop." The comment received backlash from fans on social media, but Joe held strong with his opinion in response. “People take away...
Musichypebeast.com

DMX's 'EXODUS' to Feature JAY-Z, Nas, Griselda Records and More

The official tracklist of DMX‘s posthumous album EXODUS has been unveiled. The record is set to include a total of 13 tracks with appearances from the likes of JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, The LOX, U2’s Bono, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Griselda‘s Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher, Alicia Keys and X’s son and the album’s namesake, Exodus Simmons.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Confirms New Music Dropping Next Week

Lil Nas X says he has new music dropping next week, ahead of his performance on Saturday Night Live. The rapper has previously teased that he'd be debuting at least one new song during the show. "SUN GOES DOWN 5•21 PRESAVE LINK IN BIO," Nas wrote in an Instagram post...
MusicGenius

Jay-Z & Nas Reunite On DMX’s Posthumous Track “Bath Salts”

After recently linking up on DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry,” one-time rivals JAY-Z and Nas are back together again. This time, it’s for DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus, on the track “Bath Salts.” Produced by Swizz Beatz, the track was first recorded for Nas' 2012 album Life is Good but sat unreleased for nearly a decade.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Jay-Z Talks About Boycotting Grammys to Support DMX

Jay-Z had mad love for DMX, despite their fierce competition … and he felt this way for years. Jay was on the season premiere of “The Shop: Uninterrupted” with LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and talked about year’s past when he boycotted the Grammys after X was overlooked for a single nomination, despite having 2 #1 albums in 1999. Jay won his first Grammy but was a no show as a way of standing with X.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

DMX ‘EXODUS’ Listening Session Reveals Features From JAY-Z, Nas, Usher, Bono, Lil Wayne, More

When it was announced earlier this week that the first official posthumous album from DMX will arrive on May 28th (Def Jam), fans were certainly very excited. EXODUS is set to feature all new and original music from the legendary rapper, and will be executive produced by his good friend Swizz Beatz. So far, no other details about the album had been revealed to the public but last night (May 13), Swizz and the team held a listening session for the much-awaited set for industry folks, DJs and others.
CelebritiesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Snoop Dogg joining Def Jam

NEW YORK – Snoop Dogg is getting ready to bark out orders at Def Jam Recordings – he's joining the label as an executive creative and strategic consultant. Def Jam announced Monday that newly created role for the iconic rapper “will allow (Snoop) to strategically work across the label's executive team and artist roster.” Acts signed to the label include Kanye West, Nas, Justin Bieber, Big Sean, Logic, Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Jhené Aiko, Bobby Sessions and late rapper DMX. Def Jam is a division of Universal Music Group, also home to Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Records and Republic Records.
MusicVulture

Jay-Z, Nas, and DMX Are an Unstoppable Trio on Exodus Collab ‘Bath Salts’

A stunning followup to their previous joint effort for DJ Khaled. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images. DMX’s posthumous album Exodus arrived on May 28 with a stacked track list — including the second Jay-Z and Nas collab in a matter of weeks. The album’s second track, “Bath Salts,” unites a trio of larger-than-life New York rappers on the same track for the first time. DMX had previously worked with Jay-Z and Nas separately in his late-’90s heyday, first joining Jay-Z first on Mic Geronimo’s 1995 track “We Build It” and Nas on the 1998 Belly soundtrack song “Grand Finale.” And after squashing their legendary beef, Jay-Z and Nas joined forces a few times, most recently to boast about cryptocurrency wins on DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry,” off his April album Khaled Khaled. “Bath Salts” finds Jay, Nas, and X further in their element, channeling their prime with victory-lap bars. To his winning point, Jay-Z even invites girls to “come be my Kardashian,” in a possible Kanye reference (although we sure hope Bey isn’t listening!). On top of that, the song features one of DMX’s best verses on all of Exodus, showcasing the authoritative aggression he could tap into like none other.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Debuts Unreleased J. Cole Verse On DMX, Jay-Z, & Nas' "Bath Salts"

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland embarked on an epic journey that was a rematch via their popular Verzuz series on Sunday. Fans were blessed with a treat though, as Swizz dropped off a J. Cole verse on DMX's "Bath Salts." The original version of the track exists on the rapper's posthumous album and features Jay-Z and Nas. The two icons have been collaborating more as of late, in both music and business. However, Cole's appearance was definitely a nice surprise.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Hit-Boy: Kendrick Lamar's 'Backseat Freestyle' Was Originally A Ciara R&B Song

“Backseat Freestyle” is known as one of the more hard-hitting cuts on Kendrick Lamar’s iconic good kid, m.A.A.d city album, but some people might not know Hit-Boy’s beat was originally an R&B song with Ciara on it. Talking to HipHopDX alongside Dom Kennedy, the Grammy-winning producer recalled the origins of...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DMX, Jay-Z, & Nas Light Up The Mic On "Bath Salts" From "Exodus"

Over a signature Swizz Beatz production we find Nas and Jay-Z uniting once again, this time alongside DMX. It wasn't too long ago when Jay and Nasir Jones surprised the world when they linked up on DJ Khaled's "Sorry Not Sorry" from his chart-topping Khaled Khaled album, but this time, the sound is a tad different. With a trio of New York heavyweight emcees going bar for bar on "Bath Salts" from DMX's posthumous Exodus, Hip Hop fans are globally celebrating X's legacy and lyricism.
MusicPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Music’s “Secretary of Style”: June Ambrose Reflects on 30-Year Career, Creating Iconic Looks for Missy Elliott, Diddy and Others

The famed stylist and Puma creative director, who counts Jay-Z among her clients, helps give artists "the freedom to feel great about doing you," says Mary J. Blige. On a recent Zoom interview with THR, June Ambrose’s infectious spirit seemed to jump out of the frame. These days, when the always-in-demand stylist, costume designer and creative director isn’t juggling her starry musician client list (Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, Puff, Busta Rhymes and more), she’s preparing for the debut in the fall of the first Puma collection under her own creative direction as well as serving as a fashion adviser and investor in the fitness company Clmbr. On top of all that, she’s about to turn the big five-oh after 30 years in the business.
MusicBillboard

Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & D-Nice to Receive ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award

Following the presentation, the music creators will take part in a 2021 ASCAP Experience conversation. Songwriter-producers Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice will receive the ASCAP voice of the culture award to kick off the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on June 22. Following the presentation, the music creators will take part in a 2021 ASCAP Experience conversation, “Voices of the Culture: How Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & D-Nice United the World Through Music,” at 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT.
CelebritiesVulture

Megan Thee Stallion Drops In for DJ Khaled’s New ‘I Did It’ Music Video

In his new music video for “I Did It,” DJ Khaled moves most of the product placement right to the front, shouting out Bud Light Platinum Seltzer and the app Chime, ostensibly to get the business out of the way and get into the pleasure. Pleasure like watching Megan Thee Stallion parachute in and saddle up on a genuine stallion, Lil Baby take a speed boat for a spin and light his guitar aflame, and DaBaby lose his dominos in the pool. An unseen Post Malone also joins them on the track, all over a sample of “Layla.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

DMX’s New Album Exodus With JAY-Z, Nas, Bono, and Lil Wayne Released: Listen

The first posthumous DMX album has been released. Exodus features appearances from JAY-Z, Nas, Bono, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, the Lox, Usher, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, and DMX’s son, Exodus Simmons. Swizz Beatz executive produced and produced the 13-track record, which is available via Ruff Ryders and Def Jam. Listen to Exodus below.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Mariah Carey Responds To Rumors Of Fight With Jay-Z After Leaving Roc Nation

Mariah Carey has been with Jay-Z's company since 2017. The company's clients include Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion. Mariah Carey has responded to rumors that she had a fight with Jay-Z before deciding to leave his management company, Roc Nation. "The only 'explosive' situation I'd ever 'get into' with Hov...