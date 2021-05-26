Cancel
Movies

Chris Pratt Gets Drafted to Fight for Humanity in The Tomorrow War Trailer

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt Gets Drafted to Fight for Humanity in The Tomorrow War Trailer. Amazon has finally debuted the official trailer for The Tomorrow War. In the upcoming sci-fi movie, actor Chris Pratt will take on aliens once again. As high school teacher Dan Forester, he must help prevent a future where aliens have wiped humanity from the face of the Earth. The freshly released footage shows a closer look at Dan’s life, outlining the relationship between him and his family. There are also a few frames with the futuristic army, and the way they enroll new recruits for the war with the aliens. And speaking of the latter, the final few seconds of the video tease the physical appearance of the deadly menace.

#The Tomorrow War#Official Trailer#Aliens#Sci Fi#Actor Chris Pratt#Humanity#Fight#Earth#Video#Amazon Prime
MoviesCollider

Chris Pratt Chats With Omar Sy in New 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Set Photo

There hasn’t been much revealed from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion recently, until now. Chris Pratt has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming film to his Instagram feed, which got fans buzzing. The new image features Pratt, alongside his co-star Omar Sy, whom he starred with in 2015’s Jurassic World, but who was noticeably absent from the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The actors are kneeling on top of an old-looking boat named Fair Spanish Lady, as masked director Colin Trevorrow gives them some direction.
Moviesava360.com

The Tomorrow War - Official Trailer (2021) Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski

Watch the exciting trailer for the upcoming sci-fi action film, The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers. In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Chris Pratt praises wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt: 'She is my hero'

Chris Pratt has hailed his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, as his “hero” following the birth of their daughter. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star and the 31-year-old author welcomed Lyla Maria into the world last August, and Chris – who also has nine-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris – has now praised the way Katherine handled being pregnant and giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MoviesThe Verge

New Trailers: The Tomorrow War, Eternals, Infinite, Werewolves Within, and more

So tonight is the finale for Mare of Easttown and there are so many threads that need to be tied up that I legitimately don’t know how they’ll answer all the open questions. I have a theory of who the killer is, and I don’t think it’s the same person who fathered Erin’s baby. Will Mare ever find happiness? It seems unlikely, I’m afraid. But maybe she’ll find answers or closure.
MusicThe Day

Chris Pratt's 'Parks and Rec' band has an album coming out

If a band is made up of characters on a TV show but its members actually play the instruments and write the songs, isn't that just ... a band?. The "Parks and Recreation" outfit Mouse Rat, led by Mr. April Ludgate himself, Andy Dwyer (aka Chris Pratt), is testing the limits of our concept of reality with the scheduled Aug. 27 release of "The Awesome Album."
Celebritiespatriotdailypress.org

Marvel Star Chris Pratt Tells Snowflakes to Man Up On Memorial Day

Chris Pratt is one of the few current Hollywood megastars that actually shows gratitude for America and the sacrifices that brave men throughout history have made in order to preserve it. He also recognizes the lack of gratitude shown towards these heroes for their ultimate sacrifice and recently used social media to remind people that their freedom to hate their country was “paid for in blood” too.
Moviessideshow.com

The First Trailer for the LEGO Movie 2, See Bumblebee Transform in a New Trailer, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Bumblebee, its upcoming Transformers spinoff film. The film takes place 20 years before the events of the first Transformers movie, as a young girl stumbles on the yellow VW Bug and learns there’s more to him than meets the eye. Bumblebee opens in theaters on December 21st.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Enter for a chance to win an advanced viewing of the film 'The Tomorrow War' on July 1

In THE TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt).Determined to save the world for his daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the past.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Funny Way Chris Pratt Is Using His Mother To Promote Amazon’s Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt became the conductor of The Tomorrow War promo train. At times, the actor has appeared to be more hyped about the film than moviegoers. With the sci-fi film’s release date only weeks away, the Jurassic World: Dominion star’s promo run has gone into overdrive with a family twist. Pratt shared a funny endorsement using his mother to promote Amazon’s The Tomorrow War.