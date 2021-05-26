Chris Pratt Gets Drafted to Fight for Humanity in The Tomorrow War Trailer. Amazon has finally debuted the official trailer for The Tomorrow War. In the upcoming sci-fi movie, actor Chris Pratt will take on aliens once again. As high school teacher Dan Forester, he must help prevent a future where aliens have wiped humanity from the face of the Earth. The freshly released footage shows a closer look at Dan’s life, outlining the relationship between him and his family. There are also a few frames with the futuristic army, and the way they enroll new recruits for the war with the aliens. And speaking of the latter, the final few seconds of the video tease the physical appearance of the deadly menace.