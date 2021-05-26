Bring your webcam skills into focus with the Anker PowerConf

Make all of your favorite content come to life with the TCL NXTWEAR G wearable display glasses. This wearable tech gives you an immersive viewing experience thanks to the dual 1080p high-definition Sony FHD Micro OLED panels. They deliver home cinema proportions, becoming a portable theater, lifelike gaming world, or private viewing space anywhere. The visual experience supports 3D 4K content with stereo speakers. That way, movies, music, and games become ultrarealistic. Meanwhile, the soft-touch nylon and silica gel surrounding the frames are comfortable and skin-friendly. Additionally, the open-fit design lets you shift your gaze to the real world when you need to. In fact, you wear the TCL NXTWEAR G just like a regular pair of glasses, and there are no confusing straps to configure. What’s more, these smart glasses work with more than 100 smartphones, two-in-one devices, and laptops. Finally, you don’t have to charge these plug-and-play glasses. Now that’s a fuss-free viewing experience.