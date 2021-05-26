Bring your webcam skills into focus with the Anker PowerConf

Reduce your reliance on your mouse by using your head, by enabling Head Pointer in macOS to move your cursor and click icons by shifting your skull from side to side. Apple includes many different accessibility tools in its operating systems, allowing many people to access its software and tools without using conventional methods. While they are intended for users who cannot use a keyboard or mouse, the same features could also be used by anyone, simply by turning them on and changing a few settings. — Sometimes, the accessibility features could help a user's productivity in unexpected ways, such as with the Head Pointer feature of macOS.