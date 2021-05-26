Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Detroit Pistons: 3 things the Pistons can learn from the Memphis Grizzlies

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons would love to be a consistent winner who was regularly in the playoffs and building towards championship contention. The Memphis Grizzlies are also a young team but they are a few seasons ahead of the Pistons but right where they want to be. The Grizzlies have built...

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grizzlies#The Detroit Pistons#The Memphis Grizzlies#Championship Contention#Motor City#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers projected for No. 6 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there's no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Are teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAprosportsextra.com

Detroit Pistons Officially Secure The Second-Worst Record In The NBA aka The Perfect Tank-Job & Troy Weaver Is An Elite GM

The Pistons lost their season finale tonight to the Miami Heat, 107-120, thus securing the second best odds to get the #1 Overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, behind the T-Wolves. Knowing our recent luck with the lottery balls, we’ll probably end up getting the 5th pick (being semi-sarcastic but not really lol), but this is the best draft class in years and as long as you’re in the top-5 you’ll get a stud. As long as we get one of Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, or Jonathan Kuminga, we’ll land with a stud. However, obviously I’d want to land with one of the first three players mentioned. Cunningham has been the consensus #1 overall player in the draft, but tbh I prefer Mobley. But I’ll get into more detail about prospect analysis as we get closer to the draft. I just want to congratulate Troy Weaver on the perfect tank-job of a season. Not only did he secure a top pick in the draft, but him and head coach Dwane Casey were able to develop their young players. Saddiq Bey most likely will make 1st Team All-Rookie, Isaiah Stewart proved to be a huge diamond in the rough and might make one of the rookie teams himself, Killian was able to get some valuable experience despite being sidelined with an injury for a decent time of the year, and Sekou showed that he’s ready to take it to the next level after Casey started giving him more minutes in the latter half of the year. Saben Lee wasn’t too shabby either for a rookie and Frank Jackson turned out to be a great signing. It might have been a very frustrating year for us fans, but the worst is very much behind us and we have a very bright future with maybe the most exciting upcoming offseason the Pistons have ever had. Don’t just take it from me, coach said it himself:
NBACBS Sports

Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey will start Sunday's game against the Magic, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. With a number of regulars sitting, the rookie will be in the lineup alongside George Hill, Furkan Korkmaz, Dwight Howard and Shake Milton. May 12, 2021 12:48 AM. 76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Drops 11 points off...
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Frank Jackson: Out Sunday

Jackson (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against Miami, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. As expected, Jackson will miss the regular season finale with a right ankle sprain. The guard averred 9.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 40 appearances with the Pistons during the 2020-21 season.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Heat aim to finish strong vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat could be looking at a playoff rematch after they visit the Detroit Pistons in both teams' regular-season finale on Sunday. Miami (39-32), which dropped a 122-108 decision to Milwaukee on Saturday night, resides in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Barring any change in playoff positioning on Sunday, Miami would play the third-place Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBACBS Sports

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

DETROIT (AP) Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20 for...
NBADetroit Free Press

The Detroit Pistons won 20 games this season. Here's why Troy Weaver sees brighter days

When Troy Weaver joined the Oklahoma City Thunder as assistant general manager in 2008, he endured a season of losing before the team emerged as an annual playoff contender. In 2008-09, the Thunder won just 23 games. The following season, they won 50 games and took the eventual NBA champion-Los Angeles Lakers to six games before bowing out in the first round. In Weaver’s fourth season, the Thunder made the Finals.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Pistons finish near the bottom but have reasons for optimism

DETROIT — Troy Weaver’s first season as Detroit’s general manager ended with the Pistons holding the second-worst record in the league. Finally, though, it felt like the future looks a little brighter for this franchise. “Obviously, the optimism is not in the record, because the record stinks,” Weaver said Monday....
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Heat rout Pistons to close regular season

Precious Achiuwa had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 120-107 road win over the Detroit Pistons in the regular-season finale for both on Sunday. With little to no incentive to win the game, each team rested several starters. Miami already had the No. 6...
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
NBAbealestreetbears.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Looking back at each past matchup vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t be thrilled about their positioning in the play-in tournament. As a team that was shooting for a 6-seed for most of the season, they blundered near the end, sending themselves down to the 9th seed. This means that they’ll have to win two games in the...
NBAMiami Herald

Heat to enter playoffs as East’s No. 6 seed, will face either Bucks or Nets in first round

The Miami Heat’s road back to the NBA Finals just got tougher. With the New York Knicks holding on to defeat the Boston Celtics 96-92 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Heat is now locked into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless of the result of the Heat’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the defending Eastern Conference champion will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.