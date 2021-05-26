A Willy Wonka Origins Story: Should We Be Looking Forward To It?
Like many other adults before me, Gene Wilder will forever be my Willy Wonka. And for the record, I'm someone who was still a kid when the Tim Burton movie came out. Okay, so let me be clear here. Like many movie fans, I love Johnny Depp, but his portrayal of our favorite fictional chocolate factory owner was just… kind of creepy. From the way he talked, to the way he smiled, I'm just amazed those parents would let their kids set foot in his factory.