El Paso News Anchor Got Arrested For DUI – Girl Next Time Get An Uber

Even if you’ve never visited a Ghost Town, you’ve probably seen them from a highway off in the distance. In the U.S. some Ghost Towns are the result of natural disaster or man-made disaster. More often, a ghost town is what was left behind after a new highway is put in and the town’s economy just kind of dies. There are many, many towns that sprung up around railroad lines in the 1800s. When cars became the main mode of transportations, many of those railroad towns were left, literally, in the middle of nowhere.