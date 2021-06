A Franklin County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were sent to the 1500 block Espowe Lane, in Villa Ridge, on Saturday, to serve an order of protection. Deputies say the man was inside the house but refused orders to leave, even when he was told he was being arrested. The man is accused of assaulting one of the deputies and continuing to resist arrest even as he was being taken into custody.