Survival horror Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle announced for 2022 with a new trailer

By Semir Omerovic
altchar.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Leonardo Interactive and developer Invader Studios have announced that Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, the prequel to the critically acclaimed survival horror game Daymare:1998, will be coming to PC and consoles in early 2022. The game's story will focus on the events of Keen Sight, the small town tucked away in...

www.altchar.com
#Survival Horror #Official Trailer #Pc Game #Launches #Xbox One #Steam #Developer Invader Studios #Screenshots #Secrets #Woods #Keen Sight #Consoles #The Game #Developers #1994 Sandcastle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘Demonic,’ Neill Blomkamp’s secret horror movie, gets a trailer

Finally, we’ve come to the end of this lovely Trailer Thursday, and we’ve got to say that it’s been an epic-seeming journey, one that unexpectedly spanned the whole emotional spectrum. We’ve oohed and ahhed at Hugh Jackman, shed a tear over the teaser for a moving documentary, and kicked Redcoat ass with a group of cartoon American heroes, and it’s fitting that we’re going to finish up on a movie about demonic possession from the dude who directed Chappie. That’s right: Neill Blomkamp went the Ben Wheatley route and directed a secret horror film during the pandemic entitled Demonic, which is about a mother-daughter haunting (we assume that this is the opposite of a father-daughter dance because it sounds way cooler than that bullshit).
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Dark Souls meets Tetris in new roguelike Loot River

Straka.studio has released a video showcasing its upcoming island-shifting action-roguelike game, Loot River. In the Day of the Devs video, lead developer Miro Straka walks us through 4 minutes of the game. The video shows off how the game’s terrain sliding mechanic works. Watch the Loot River Day of the...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi horror-comedy Creatures gets a trailer and poster

Distributor Black Mandala has released a poster and trailer for director Tony Jopia’s (Cute Little Buggers) sci-fi horror-comedy Creatures which follows a group of astronomy students and their fearless teacher as they get more than they bargained for on a field trip when they encounter a furry little alien who is being targeted by a group of bloodythirsty extraterrestrials; check them out here…
MoviesTVOvermind

Crazy Trailer for New Hulu Horror Movie “False Positive”

Pregnancy is one of the many things that a person has to go through, or be close to, in order to really understand what it’s all about. One can read books, watch documentaries, movies, shows, anything having to do with pregnancy, but until they go through it, they have no real idea what it’s about. For the man, it’s about being supportive and learning how to care for his companion, and also learning how to anticipate their needs and wants. For the woman, well, it varies. False Positive shouldn’t scare anyone from becoming pregnant since the horror movie is something that’s beyond the norm as Dr. Hindle is definitely up to something as he charms his way into the lives of his two patients by trying to help them conceive and then birth a child. But when the mother starts seeing things that she knows can’t be real she begins to suspect the doctor and those that work with him of doing something that’s unknown but undoubtedly diabolical in nature. Once she starts experiencing visions she’s almost certain that something is wrong and that the doctor and his people are in on it. One can only imagine what those around her are going to say when it comes to her pregnancy since a lot of people come to the understanding that hormones can make a lot of mothers act in ways that are far out of the norm for their usual behavior. The downside of such a thing is that trying to believe someone is seeing things or is feeling out of sorts when they’re pregnant is often chalked up to a chemical imbalance in the brain that might be causing the condition. Not everyone will blame such things on a pregnancy, and in part, this is why paying attention to one’s partner is so important. But in this case, it feels as though most of those around the mother are going to insist that everything is just fine, which is horrifying in itself.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

GAIA Official Trailer: Do Not Miss This South African Eco-Horror

We can say, with absolute confidence, that you do not want to miss Jaco Bouwer's eco-horror Gaia. With Gaia coming to cinemas on June 18th followed by On Demand one week later it is time to watch the official trailer. An injured forest ranger on a routine mission is saved...
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Deep House’ Trailer Blends Aquatic Horror With a Haunted House Story

Get ready to go deep with the spooky, water-logged The Deep House. The new horror film from Inside filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo follows a pair of YouTubers who dive down into a sunken house only to discover they’re not alone. In other words, this sounds like a haunted house movie where the house is underwater, and that’s a neat […]
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Back 4 Blood Open Beta Announced With a New Gruesome Trailer

Back 4 Blood is bringing zombie mayhem to consoles and PC when it releases later this year, but there will be the opportunity to go hands-on before the game releases with an open beta. Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios have announced today that Back 4 Blood is getting...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

ARK: Survival Evolved – Ultimate Survivor Edition Launch Trailer

Studio Wildcard shared a launch trailer for ARK: Survival Evolved – Ultimate Survivor Edition bundle that allows players to experience everything the franchise has to offer. Tame and ride primeval creatures as you explore savage lands, team up with other players to compete in epic tribal battles, and travel together on the greatest Dinosaur-filled adventure of all time.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Horror anthology The Final Ride scares up a trailer and poster

Wild Eye Releasing has shared a a poster and trailer for writer-director Mike McMurray’s The Final Ride, a horror anthology starring Keegan Chambers (Age of the Living Dead), Annette Wozniak (Safe House) and Matthew Chisholm (Secret Santa). An anthology with three tales including the ghost of an 80’s fitness guru,...
MoviesCollider

First 'Agnes' Trailer and Photos Tease a Classic Exorcism Horror Film

As the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival ramps up, we’re getting more and more hints at the films featured at the festival, including the upcoming nun horror film Agnes. Helmed by Mickey Reece, the director behind indie hits like Climate of the Hunter and T-Rex, Agnes follows a priest-in-waiting and his jaded mentor as they set out to discover if the rumors of demonic possession at a nunnery are true.
Video GamesIGN

World for Two - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for World for Two. In World for Two, a sudden catastrophe has left Earth on the verge of extinction. The Professor, the only survivor, spent years performing research in an underground laboratory trying to recreate life. The energy he needs to do this can only be harvested outdoors, where he himself cannot go. He created an android to help him. You. Plants are the only living things left in this world where human civilization is no more. The Professor and the android embark on a quest to bring life back to a dying world.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Mysterious Cult Horror 'Son' Starring Andi Matichak

"They awakened something in him." Shudder has released an official trailer for a mysterious indie horror thriller titled Son, written & directed by Irish filmmaker Ivan Kavanagh. This just premiered at the Dublin Film Festival a few months ago. In Son, after a mysterious group breaks into Laura's home and attempts to abduct her young son, the two flee town in search of safety. But soon after, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from strange psychosis & convulsions. Following her maternal instincts, she commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to protect him from terrifying forces in her past. The film stars Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Cranston Johnson, and Luke David Blumm as David. This looks incredibly creepy. The cult seems super demented and I don't like them. At all.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer and poster for mystery horror Woe

Ahead of its release later this month, a poster and trailer have arrived online for Woe, the upcoming mystery horror from writer-director Matthew Goodhue which follows siblings Charlie and Betty as they stumble on their dark father’s secret a year after his death; check them out here…. One year after...
MoviesPaste Magazine

The Deep House Trailer Promises an Underwater Haunted House Horror Film

The discerning horror geeks among us have seen haunted house tropes applied to seemingly every setting imaginable. Haunted house in space? You’ve got Event Horizon. Haunted house below the surface of the Earth? As Above, So Below. Haunted house on an airplane? Flight 7500. There’s not much we haven’t seen, when it comes to finding a new locale for ghosts.
Video GamesIGN

Arashi: Castles of Sin - Announce Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming stealth-action sandbox game, Arashi: Castles of Sin. Transport yourself to feudal Japan, where a dark and treacherous conspiracy has engulfed the country in chaos. Become one with the shadows and embark on quest for justice as Kenshiro, a shinobi and the last surviving son of the noble House Arashi. Arashi: Castle of Sin launches on PlayStation VR in summer 2021.
MoviesFirst Showing

One Final Trailer for Horror 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'

"Whatever happened that day… that was not Ernie." Warner Bros / New Line has debuted one final trailer for the chilling new horror sequel The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third feature in The Conjuring franchise that originally started with James Wan's film in 2013. This one tells the very eerie and frightening story about the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. One of the most sensational cases from their files… what will they discover hiding in the dark corners? Seems like something really bad is lurking around this time. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as Lorraine and Ed Warren, and the cast includes Julian Hilliard, Ruairi O’Connor, Shannon Kook, Eugenie Bondurant, Sterling Jerins, and Sarah Catherine Hook. This opens in US theaters and on HBO Max to watch at the end of this week. And if you need a good scare, this just might do the trick.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Watch this unsettling trailer for Dap, a weird horror game

Australian indie studio Melting Parrot has released a striking new trailer for its horror debut Dap; a peculiar game that sees you guide vulnerable creatures through a waking nightmare. Daps are vulnerable, odd little creatures that inhabit a hostile world in which nearly everything is trying to kill them. In...