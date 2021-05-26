Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Green Oaks graduation rescheduled due to rain

By Alex Onken
KSLA
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The graduation for Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy is rescheduled due to rain. The event will now begin at 10 a.m. at Independence Stadium. According to a Facebook post, attendees are encouraged to bring a towel to the stadium in case the stands may not be completely dry.

