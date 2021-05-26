Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Melvin Gordon says he will take Javonte Williams under his wing

By Matt Howe
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the No. 35 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected Nort Carolin Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams. In 11 games in the 2020 season, Williams totaled 157 carries for 1,140 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and 19 touchdowns. Williams will...

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
208K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl Draft#The Denver Broncos#Nfl Media#Nfl Network#247sports Composite#Veteran#Running#Yardage#Tackle Attempts#Passes#Zone#One Cut Quickness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: What to expect from Melvin Gordon in 2021

Melvin Gordon didn’t have a great first season with the Denver Broncos (986 rushing yards, 158 receiving yards, 10 total touchdowns). But he did finish as RB13 in standard fantasy scoring last year, and RB14 in full PPR. From Week 11-17, admittedly when the schedule softened, Gordon was RB9 in both standard and full PPR.
NFLNFL

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon on entering second season in Denver

Broncos two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon﻿ joins Michael Robinson and Brian Baldinger to talk about the time he, ﻿Melvin Ingram﻿ and Antonio Gates missed the team bus and had to cab it to the stadium (1:55). Baldy wonders if Ingram still believes he's all-world at every position (3:50). MRob and Flash talk about what a capacity crowd at Mile High Stadium is going to be like (4:48). What did Gordon think when he heard the ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿to Denver rumors (6:50)? And did he actually predict that ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ would be a Bronco (9:10)? What's up with ﻿Drew Lock﻿? MRob wants to know and Gordon says he told Drew to "fake it 'til you make it" (9:48), and that competition with Bridgewater will be good for him. Baldy asks what lessons he learned from ﻿Philip Rivers﻿ (12:19), and then asks Gordon to talk about that stout Broncos defense and the return of Von Miller (13:30). MRob wants to know if Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will be getting Gordon the ball through the air (16:20), and Baldy wants to know how well Gordon treats his blockers (18:26). Speaking of blockers, what does Gordon think of Broncos rookie center, and fellow Wisconsinite, ﻿Quinn Meinerz﻿ (20:40)?
NFLNBC Sports

Melvin Gordon: Drew Lock needs to ignore his critics, believe in himself

The Broncos didn’t draft a quarterback. They still could end up with veteran in a trade if the Packers decide to move Aaron Rodgers or the Texans deal Deshaun Watson. For now, Drew Lock will battle Teddy Bridgewater for the starting job in 2021. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon said...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Melvin Gordon's Contract Year: What Will it Take to Return in 2022?

This series focuses on Denver Broncos whose multi-year deals are nearing the end, key players who were signed to one-year deals, and those playing under restricted free-agent tenders. They're all players who will be eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2022, unless signed to extensions. The next in this series...
NFLYardbarker

Melvin Gordon Sounds Off on 'Crazy' Aaron Rodgers, Broncos Speculation

To hear him tell it, Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon played a major part in the club's pre-draft acquisition of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. "It's just crazy," Gordon said Wednesday on the Jim Rome Show. "It's crazy because I trained with Teddy in Florida. I've known Teddy, been throwing with Teddy, and catching with Teddy for a while. It's funny because I was actually talking with Teddy about Denver. I was like, 'Bro, it's a great place.' It was funny to see him end up there."
NFLUSA Today

Where does Melvin Gordon rank among NFL’s starting RBs?

With summer — and fantasy football drafts — right around the corner, fantasy managers and Denver Broncos fans are wondering where Melvin Gordon stacks up among the NFL’s 32 (projected) starting running backs. Gordon’s fantasy value took a big hit when Denver traded up to select North Carolina’s Javonte Williams...
NFLfantasypros.com

Running Backs to Avoid (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s only May, but I’m already looking ahead to my 2021 fantasy drafts, and that means taking an earnest look at everyone’s favorite position – running back. I’ve got a short list of guys I’ll make it a point to draft, but I also know who I don’t want. Based on increased competition in the backfield, poor team situation, or overinflated value relative to potential production, here are six running backs to avoid.
NFLNBC Sports

Melvin Gordon: Broncos aren’t talked about enough in AFC West

The Broncos have missed the playoffs for the last five seasons and they’re heading into this season with uncertainty about their starting quarterback, which hasn’t led to overly optimistic predictions about how they’ll fare on the field. Running back Melvin Gordon thinks the rest of the roster is strong, however,...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Titans

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon would like to see Drew Lock play with more confidence going forward and believes the quarterback has the talent to be successful. “I just want to see Drew be more confident,” Gordon said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “I feel like he got the swagger to do what he needs to do. I feel like he got the talent to do what he needs to do. He’s just got to have that confidence in himself. I think right now he’s stuck with trying to, instead of just proving it to himself, he might be stuck trying to prove it to the fans and to the coaches and to all these coaches that, hey, I’m the guy. He’s been battling. It’s just like he hears the noise. We all like to say we’re ignoring it, but we hear it, we hear it. And he hears it. I think he’s just got to get over that, man. He got the swagger, he got the confidence, fearless out there, he’s not afraid to chance it and give a guy an opportunity.”
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Roethlisberger says it was his idea to take pay cut

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said it was his idea to take a voluntary pay cut and help ensure his return for an 18th season. Roethlisberger spoke for the first time on Tuesday since he agreed to a new contract in March that assured the 39-year-old would be back with the Steelers in 2021, the only NFL team he's ever known.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Cody Whitehair is taking rookie Teven Jenkins under his wing

Cody Whitehair is the leader of the Chicago Bears offensive line, and he has established himself as one of the most reliable and durable players on the team in his tenure. Whitehair has been a consummate pro in his five seasons with the Bears, doing everything that has been asked of him with gusto -- and nary a complaint. The 28-year-old o-lineman played 490 snaps at center in 2020 before injuries on the line forced him to move over to left guard, where he played 403 snaps. While he was more than capable as the team's center, he thrived at left guard, and thus, his spot on the line is still a bit unclear heading into next season. With the team's new additions and returning players, it's looking like Whitehair will be at either right guard or center, but either way, his versatility has been a huge security blanket for Chicago.
MLBMLB

Wendle taking rookie Walls under his wing

At 31 years old, Joey Wendle is the veteran of the Rays' infield. Drafted by the Indians in 2012, he quickly clicked with Minor League infield coordinator Travis Fryman, learning both baseball and life skills. From his debut in '16 until now, Wendle has found mentors in teammates and coaches, each teaching him something different whether they knew it or not. Now, he finds himself on the other side, serving as a mentor to Taylor Walls.
NFLWenatchee World

Russell Wilson says he’s on his way to Seattle for Seahawks OTAs

While there were no big-name veterans on the field for the first two weeks of the Seahawks’ Organized Team Activities, there apparently will be at least one when the team returns to the field Monday — quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson posted a short clip of a plane flying into Seattle...
NFLrotoballer.com

Most Improved Offenses After the NFL Draft

- Get 50% Off Any Multi-Sport Premium and DFS Bundle - Up To 8 Sports! - Each year, NFL teams enter the draft with hopes that they can bolster their squad into a powerhouse. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t. Nevertheless, there are certainly teams that improved their offenses through...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Projecting RB Nick Chubb’s 2021 Season Stats

Nick Chubb is entering his fourth NFL season and the final year of his rookie deal, as he looks to improve even more in 2021. His 2020 performance was impressive, so we can expect a lot from him in the upcoming season. First things first, he is a tremendous teammate.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Aditi Kinkhabwala's Top 5 WR duos for 2021

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala highlights her top five WR duos for 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams weighs in on quarterback Aaron Rodgers' absence from Green Bay's minicamp. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network.